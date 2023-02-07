Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Cited For Major Violations: State regulators have discovered a slew of violations at Santa Clara County’s main hospital in San Jose, according to documents obtained by the Bay Area News Group. The deficiencies, identified in an October survey of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, puts the hospital at risk of losing its ability to receive Medicare reimbursements, which would leave the facility in a financially perilous position. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

Man Had Mental Health Crisis Before Shooting, Mother Says: A double amputee who was armed with a knife and suspected of having stabbed a passerby had experienced a mental health crisis hours before Southern California police fatally shot him 11 times last month, his mother said in an exclusive interview. Read more from NBC and the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.