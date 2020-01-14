Good morning! California lawmakers have rejected what would have been a first-of-its-kind ban on medically unnecessary treatment for infants born with ambiguous or conflicting genitalia. More on that below, but first here are your top California health stories of the day.

Homelessness Task Force Recommends Ballot Measure To Force Localities To Meet Aggressive Goals Or Face ‘Big Stick’ As Punishment: A state task force co-chaired by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is calling for a statewide in which localities that fail to meet benchmarks could face court action from the state Attorney General’s office or other public officials. The task force argued in its report that the state needs to carry a big stick to convince local governments that they will face consequences if they don’t get people off the streets. The proposal has undergone a massive overhaul since July, when Steinberg first proposed it as a statewide “right to shelter” mandate modeled after the state of New York. But that controversial proposal would have put the burden on the homeless people themselves. The new version instead places the burden on the state, counties and cities to get homeless indoors. It also focuses on permanent housing, though shelters with services may be part of the plan for localities where housing is more available. Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaking Monday in Grass Valley where he was touring homeless facilities, said he broadly supported “the direction they’re going,” but would like to see a pilot program to test the mandate idea.

Read more from Theresa Clift and Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee; Anita Chabria, Benjamin Oreskes and Taryn Luna of the Los Angeles Times; Kevin Fagan of the San Francisco Chronicle; and Matt Levin and Jackie Botts of CalMatters.

Federal Funds To Help LA's Homeless Crisis Would Come Bundled Up In Strings: Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has been working with Mayor Eric Garcetti to address the city's homeless crisis despite public tension over the issue. But the administration says that if Los Angeles accepts federal help, it will need to change the way it handles the problem. Carson's hints were somewhat vague, but they included a directive to move toward “empowering and utilizing local law enforcement.” Though it’s true that federal funds earmarked for Los Angeles often come with stipulations, some fear that demands to alter policing policies to clear more encampments, for instance, could run afoul of several legal settlements and federal court rulings. It also could anger local leaders. Read more from Dakota Smith, Benjamin Oreskes and Noah Bierman of the Los Angeles Times.

In related news:

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.