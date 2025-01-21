Trump Decree Says There Are No Transgender People, Only Women And Men: President Donald Trump signed executive orders Monday asserting that the U.S. government recognizes only two sexes that are “not changeable.” Read more from the Los Angeles Times and Advocate. He also cleared the way to ban transgender people from the military. Read more from The 19th.

LA Wildfires Caused Dangerous Levels Of Chlorine And Lead In The Air: At the height of the wildfires, atmospheric concentrations of lead, a neurotoxin, reached 100 times average levels even miles from the flames, according to measurements obtained by The New York Times. Levels of chlorine, also toxic at low concentrations, reached 40 times the average. Read more from The New York Times. Scroll down for more wildfire updates.

In related news —

How Will Trump’s Environmental Rollbacks Affect California? President Donald Trump says he'll exit the Paris Climate Agreement. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.