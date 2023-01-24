‘Tragedy Upon Tragedy’ As The Unthinkable Happens In Half Moon Bay: A gunman killed seven people in two locations in Half Moon Bay on Monday, shaking a state still mourning a mass shooting in Monterey Park just days before. Gov. Gavin Newsom was visiting victims in the hospital when he learned of the second attack. Read more from The New York Times and Los Angeles Times.

Both Gunmen Were Older, Which Is 'Unique': At age 72, the gunman who opened fire in Monterey Park on Saturday is the oldest person to carry out such an attack in the U.S., according to research. Meanwhile, the accused gunman in the Half Bay Moon shooting is 67. According to The Violence Project, the median age of mass shooters is 32. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and NPR.

Police Waited 5 Hours To Tell Public There Was A Killer At Large In Monterey Park: Authorities were pressed to explain why it took five hours after Saturday's carnage to alert the public that the killer was on the loose. Read more from USA Today.

