‘Tragedy Upon Tragedy’ As The Unthinkable Happens In Half Moon Bay: A gunman killed seven people in two locations in Half Moon Bay on Monday, shaking a state still mourning a mass shooting in Monterey Park just days before. Gov. Gavin Newsom was visiting victims in the hospital when he learned of the second attack. Read more from The New York Times and Los Angeles Times.
Both Gunmen Were Older, Which Is 'Unique': At age 72, the gunman who opened fire in Monterey Park on Saturday is the oldest person to carry out such an attack in the U.S., according to research. Meanwhile, the accused gunman in the Half Bay Moon shooting is 67. According to The Violence Project, the median age of mass shooters is 32. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and NPR.
Police Waited 5 Hours To Tell Public There Was A Killer At Large In Monterey Park: Authorities were pressed to explain why it took five hours after Saturday's carnage to alert the public that the killer was on the loose. Read more from USA Today.
Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.
More News From Across The State
Los Angeles Times:
Half Moon Bay Shootings: Gunman Kills 7 People In The Second California Massacre In 3 Days
At least seven people were killed in a pair of related shootings that have rocked the beach-side community of Half Moon Bay, an act of violence that comes just two days after 11 people were killed in another mass shooting in Monterey Park. A 67-year-old resident of the community is suspected of opening fire at two rural locations about a mile distant, shooting some of the victims in front of children who lived nearby and had recently been released from school. “This kind of shooting is horrific; it’s a tragedy we hear about too often,” San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. “For children to witness this is unspeakable.” (Hernandez, Lin, Rust and Mejia, 1/23)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting: 7 Dead And One Injured
“For children to witness this is unspeakable,” Corpus said. “This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the many families touched by this unspeakable act of violence.” The sheriff opened a family reunification center at IDES Hall at 735 Main St. Inside, about 35 people, including a group of children, waited for word more than six hours after the shootings, the room quiet except for one woman sobbing in a corner. Volunteers handed out food and cans of soda as well as blankets. (Umanzor, Michanec, Tucker, and Swan, 1/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
We Never Expected This To Happen Here, Says Half Moon Bay City
The mayor of Half Moon Bay, where two related shootings left seven people dead on Monday, said her community was completely shocked by events of a kind it would never have expected in the coastal Californian city. “My colleagues and I on the Half Moon Bay City Council are appalled and saddened at this terrible incident, which has completely shocked our community,” said Mayor Deborah Penrose. A statement on behalf of the city said that the shootings had shaken everyone there to the core. “It’s something that we would never expect to happen here,” the statement said. (Sugden, 1/24)
CNN:
At Least 7 Dead, 1 Injured And Suspect In Custody In Half Moon Bay Shootings, Official Says
Ray Mueller, a San Mateo County supervisor, said the Half Moon Bay community needs to come together in healing as well as support each other to address gun violence. “There were farm workers affected tonight; there were children on the scene at the incidents. This is a truly heartbreaking tragedy in our community,” Mueller said. Mueller spoke to the mental health toll the violence has unleashed in the community and urged people to seek help. “Please take advantage of the mental health crisis counseling that is available,” he said, adding that anyone can reach out to the county’s hotline. “You are not alone.” (Sutton, Waldrop and Elamroussi, 1/24)
AP:
7 Dead As California Mourns 3rd Mass Killing In 8 Days
The new year has brought a shocking string of mass killings in the U.S. — six in less than three weeks, accounting for 39 deaths. Three have occurred in California since Jan. 16, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. The database tracks every mass killing — defined as four dead not including the offender — committed in the U.S. since 2006. (Chiu and Rodriguez, 1/24)
KTLA:
Monterey Park Gunman Was Making Silencers, Had Stockpiled Ammunition, Sheriff Says
The man accused of gunning down 11 people and wounding nine others in Monterey Park, California had been stockpiling ammunition and was making homemade gun silencers inside his home, authorities revealed Monday. ... Inside, investigators found a .308 caliber rifle, items indicating he was manufacturing homemade firearm suppressors, “numerous electronic devices” including cell phones and computers, and unknown amount of .308 and 9mm caliber ammunition, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at news conference. (DuBose and Sternfield, 1/23)
Los Angeles Times:
Not Invited To The Dance: Possible Monterey Park Shooting Motive
The investigation into the Monterey Park mass shooting is focused on previous interactions the gunman had with the two dance studios he targeted and whether jealousy over a relationship was a motive, according to law enforcement sources. ... Law enforcement sources also believe Tran was having unspecified emotional problems that had been getting worse in the weeks before the shooting. He showed up at the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month, on Jan. 7 and 9, making allegations of fraud and theft and saying that his family had tried to poison him in the L.A. area 10 to 20 years ago, Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said. (Winton, Fry, Tchekmedyian, Smith, Lin, Park, Goldberg and Martinez, 1/23)
Los Angeles Times:
Shooter Targets 'Establishments Of Joy' In Monterey Park Lunar New Year Mass Shooting
Star Ballroom Dance Studio is where international ballroom competitors teach their moves. Where retirees learn how to waltz, tango and samba. Where elderly and middle-aged couples while away Saturday nights. Where they feel safe. And happy. “They’re mainly just there to enjoy life and hang out and have fun,” said 40-year-old Elizabeth Yang, who has taken ballroom classes at the studio for a year. All that changed late Saturday night on the eve of the Lunar New Year, a time to welcome prosperity, health and good luck. (Mejia, San Roman and Truong, 1/23)
CBS News:
Gavin Newsom After Monterey Park Shooting: 'Second Amendment Is Becoming A Suicide Pact'
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is renewing his calls for stricter gun control measures following the mass shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park on Saturday that killed at least 11 people and injured nine others. "Nothing about this is surprising. Everything about this is infuriating," he told "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell on Monday. "The Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact." Newsom clarified that he has "no ideological opposition" against people who "responsibly" own guns and get background checks and training on how to use them. But he told O'Donnell that current regulations are falling short. (Yilek, 1/23)
Vox:
Why California’s Strict Gun Control Laws Didn’t Stop The Monterey Park Shooter
The shooting in Monterey Park, California has led to new calls to tighten California’s gun laws. The gun used in the Saturday attack was likely illegal to possess in California, however, and it’s not clear whether the gunman obtained it by legal means. ... It’s not clear how the shooter obtained the gun, which was a Cobray M11 9mm semi-automatic weapon compatible with 30-round magazines, CNN reported. It’s also not clear whether the shooter legally obtained a second weapon recovered from inside his van — a handgun that he used to fatally shoot himself. The second weapon can be bought in California; the first has been banned in the state for more than three decades. (Narea, 1/23)
Politico:
California Lawmakers Face Supreme Court Limits As They Weigh Response To Lunar New Year Shooting
Calls for legislative action following the mass shooting at a dance hall outside Los Angeles were tempered Monday by a hard reality: The legal landscape for gun laws has never looked so bleak. A Supreme Court decision in June voided New York’s concealed carry law while also encouraging challenges to restrictions elsewhere — including California’s ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. (Korte, White and Nieves, 1/23)
The New York Times:
Biden Pushes For Assault Weapons Ban After California Shootings
As Californians were dealing with a mass shooting in Monterey Park, the White House on Monday said it had reintroduced sweeping gun control measures in the Senate that seek to renew the assault weapons ban that expired in 2004. ... The 1994 ban, which passed as part of a broader crime bill championed by Mr. Biden, then a senator, blocked the sale of 19 specific weapons that have the features of guns used by the military, including semiautomatic rifles and certain types of shotguns and handguns. It also outlawed magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. People who already had such weapons were allowed to keep them. (Yoon, 1/24)
The Hill:
Biden Lauds Senate Democrats Who Introduce Bill To Ban Assault Weapons
President Biden on Monday praised a contingent of Senate Democrats who earlier in the day introduced a pair of bills to ban military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as raise the age of purchasing them to 21 years old. ... Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Chris Murphy (Conn.) introduced bills one day after a gunman shot and killed 11 people at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park. (Sforza, 1/23)
Salon.com:
What Gun Control Studies Tell Us About How To Stop Violence, According To Experts
The fact that many research studies do suggest that certain laws stop gun violence might seem like a regulatory slam dunk. But experts also warned that there's an enormous caveat: First, that there are many different ways in which firearms can be used to commit crimes; and second, as fervent gun rights absolutists might point out, the studies which analyze firearm control legislation by their nature study correlation rather than causation. (Rozsa, 1/24)
The Hill:
Newsom Blasts Fox News Primetime Over Gun Coverage: ‘It’s A Disgrace’
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) criticized Fox News primetime hosts over coverage of mass shootings and gun violence in the U.S., calling it a “disgrace.” “It’s a disgrace what they say, what these people say every single night,” Newsom told reporters, according to ABC 10. “There’s xenophobia, they’re racial priming, what they have done to perpetuate crime and violence in this country, by scapegoating, and by doing not a damn thing about gun safety, not a damn thing for decades.” (Sforza, 1/23)
ABC10.com:
Mental Health For AAPI Discussions Held In Light Of Mass Shooting
The deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park is raising discussion about mental health care and the stigmas and pressures embedded in Asian American Pacific Islander cultures. "The assumption is they don't need help when, in fact, they do," said Cirian Villavicencio, commissioner with the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs. ... The American Psychological Association says Asian American college students had a higher rate of suicidal thoughts than White college students. The concept of "saving face," or avoiding humiliation, is also strong in many AAPI cultures. (Painter, 1/23)
The Conversation:
Horror And Anguish Are Playing Out On Repeat Following The Latest Mass Shooting – And The Mental Health Scars Extend Far Beyond Those Directly Affected
When the trauma is caused by people, as in a mass shooting, the impact can be profound. The rate of PTSD in mass shootings may be as high as 36% among survivors. Depression, another debilitating psychiatric condition, occurs in as many as 80% of people with PTSD. ... Children and adolescents, who are developing their worldview and deciding how safe it is to live in this society, may suffer even more. Exposure to horrific experiences such as school shootings or related news can fundamentally affect the way people perceive the world as a safe or unsafe place, and how much they can rely on the adults and society in general to protect them. (Javanbakht, 1/23)
Los Angeles Times:
You May Feel Secondary Trauma From Mass Shooting Coverage. Therapists Discuss Ways To Cope
When we read and watch the news after a mass shooting, we can experience what experts call secondary and collective trauma. Last year, we asked four psychologists about secondary and collective trauma, how it affects us and what we can do to healthily process and cope. Here are their responses.(Valdez, 1/23)
KPBS:
Mass Violence Impact On Mental Health
After the recent shooting in Monterey Park, a local psychologist talks about the impacts mass violence has on mental health. (1/24)
Stat:
FDA Proposes Annual Covid Shot Matched To Current Strains
Scientists at the Food and Drug Administration propose making Covid vaccination a regular, once-a-year shot that is updated to match current strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to documents posted by the FDA on Monday. For people who are older or immunocompromised, the FDA would recommend two annual doses of the revised shot. (Herper, 1/23)
Bloomberg:
FDA Lays Out Annual Covid Shot Plan Similar To Flu
The plan would have health officials meet each June to review which strains of the virus should be included in Covid shots to be deployed no later than September of the same year, according to documents released by the US Food and Drug Administration ahead of the Jan. 26 meeting. Moderna Inc. and the partnership of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are the biggest makers of doses for the US. (Muller and Rutherford, 1/23)
The New York Times:
F.D.A. Outlines A Plan For Annual Covid Boosters
The proposal took some scientists by surprise, including a few of the F.D.A.’s own advisers. They are scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the country’s vaccine strategy, including which doses should be offered and on what schedule. “I’m choosing to believe that they are open to advice, and that they haven’t already made up their minds as to exactly what they’re going to do,” Dr. Paul Offit, one of the advisers and director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said of F.D.A. officials. (Mandavilli, 1/23)
CIDRAP:
Only 1% Of Immune-Impaired US Adults Have Gotten The Recommended 5 COVID Vaccine Doses
Only 41% of US adults with impaired immune systems, who are at high risk for poor COVID-19 outcomes, have received four doses of mRNA vaccine, and less than 1% had received the recommended five doses as of August, according to a study published late last week in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 1/23)
Fox News:
Service Members Forced To Pay Back Signing Bonuses After Being Fired Over COVID Vax: ‘Kick In The Face’
U.S. service members who were fired for refusing to comply with the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate are now being forced to pay back their original recruitment bonuses, which they tell Fox News Digital is a "kick in the face" after years of dedicating their lives to protecting the country. (Laco, 1/24)
Los Angeles Times:
Has California Avoided Another Devastating Winter COVID Wave?
In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, winter holidays were marred by a pair of devastating waves that ripped through California, sending case counts soaring, residents to the hospital in droves and, ultimately, leaving thousands dead. But the third winter seems to have escaped that same fate. A late autumn upswing in transmission, which picked up steam after Thanksgiving, began to dissipate in mid- to late December instead of becoming the runaway train public health officials had feared. And in a stark departure from previous years, COVID-19 metrics have continued to improve in the weeks since. (Money and Lin II, 1/23)
Sacramento Bee:
What To Know About Variants, Vaccines, Antivirals
We’re about to enter the fourth year of the coronavirus in the United States, but there’s still uncertainty ahead. The Sacramento Bee posed several reader questions alongside our own to Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious disease at UC Davis Health. (Truong, 1/24)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Sheriff's Deputies, Police Officers Start Handing Out Naloxone When Responding To Calls
Sheriff’s deputies around the county are now equipped to hand out naloxone to anyone who may need the medication to reverse an opioid overdose, officials announced Monday. (Hernandez, 1/23)
Axios:
How Opioid Misuse Is Costing Health Systems
The addiction crisis is increasingly eroding health systems' finances, with the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) costing hospitals more than $95 billion a year, new data from Premier Inc. AI Applied Sciences shows. That's 7.86% of all hospital expenditures, according to the data, which was released first to Axios. (Goldman, 1/24)
USA Today:
What Is Xylazine? Animal Tranquillizer Shows Up In US Drug Supply
A new threat has emerged in the United States' illicit drug supply: an animal tranquilizer called xylazine. The drug is showing up in synthetic opioids, particularly fentanyl, leading to more overdoses and alarming side effects, according to the White House Office of National Drug Control. (Rodriguez, 1/24)
Health Care and Pharmaceuticals
Modern Healthcare:
Amazon Launches RxPass To Expand Healthcare Footprint
Amazon is expanding its push into healthcare with the introduction of a generic drug subscription service aimed at consumers with common conditions like high blood pressure, acid reflux or anxiety. The medication delivery service, RxPass, costs $5 per month for Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime costs either $14.99 per month or $139 annually. (Turner, 1/24)
Modern Healthcare:
AHCA Jobs Report: Nursing Home Staffing Lowest Since 1994
Nursing homes have 210,000 fewer workers than before the pandemic, bringing workforce levels to the lowest they have been since 1994, according to a trade group representing nursing homes. The long-term care jobs report, released last week by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, outlines the sector’s dire staffing conditions. (Devereaux, 1/23)
USA Today:
Black Kidney Failure Patients Now Can Get On Transplant Lists Sooner
Black people are almost four times as likely to be diagnosed with renal failure as white people — but many are often diagnosed late and it takes longer to get on transplant lists. That’s because of an antiquated kidney function test that can overestimate kidney function in Black patients, masking the severity of their kidney disease and resulting in late diagnosis and delayed transplant referrals. (Hassanein, 1/23)
San Francisco Chronicle:
UC Berkeley Agrees To Safety Measures After Cheerleader Concussion Lawsuit
High-flying cheerleaders at UC Berkeley sporting events will receive new protection and training under a $695,000 settlement with a former student who suffered three concussions in five months during acrobatic cheerleading in 2017-18. (Egelko, 1/23)
Modesto Bee:
Caltrans To Boost California Homeless Encampment Cleanups
Caltrans says it is struggling to keep up with the number of homeless encampments popping up on its properties and is seeking millions of dollars to help clear them. The California Department of Transportation has requested $20.6 million over the next two years to remove hazardous materials from encampments on its properties. It is also asking for an additional $5.8 million to expand its newly established Office of Homelessness and Encampments. (Angst and Holden, 1/23)