'Don't Get Too Comfortable' About Abortion In California, Harris Warns: Vice President Kamala Harris brought her abortion rights tour to California on Monday, warning that Republicans could enact a federal ban on the procedure if they take control of Congress on Election Day. “None of us can afford to sit back and think, ‘Thank God we’re in California,’” she said. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and Bay Area News Group. Scroll down for more abortion updates.

California Bill Targets Social Media Addiction: A California bill that would require social media companies to disable the algorithms that shuffle posts and ads in an effort to keep kids engrossed in them was announced Monday alongside another proposed law that would tighten privacy protections for minors. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. More mental health news, below.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.