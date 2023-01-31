In Rare Move, S.F. Approves Concealed Weapon Permit: For the first time since a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office on Friday approved a resident’s application to carry a concealed weapon, known as a CCW permit. Previously, authorities routinely turned away applications for CCWs by citing a requirement that residents show “good cause” to need a gun. The decision comes just days after a mass shooting in nearby Half Moon Bay. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more on the mass shootings.

New Bills Target California's Fentanyl Crisis: As the 2023-24 legislative session gets underway, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have introduced bills to address the state's fentanyl crisis, from cracking down on dealers to requiring life-saving naloxone be kept in schools and gas stations. Read more from The Modesto Bee.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.