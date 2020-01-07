Good morning! Here are some of your top California health stories for the day.

California Lawmakers Introduce Vaping Bill That Would Go Far Beyond Trump Administration's Efforts: California lawmakers on Monday introduced a measure to outlaw store sales of all flavored tobacco products in the state. The proposal would go far beyond the federal government’s plan, announced Thursday, for a temporary ban on many candy- and fruit-flavored e-cigarette products that could be lifted if companies can convince the FDA that the pods are safe. Senate Bill 793 would prohibit flavored products not covered by the federal ban, including menthol-flavored cartridges and refillable, tank-based vaping systems that can be filled with flavored chemicals. It would also outlaw flavors for traditional combustible cigarettes and cigars, as well as for chewing tobacco and hookah pipes. The legislation was announced by a bipartisan group including Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and 30 lawmakers led by Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo), who called flavored vaping products “death bait.” Read more from Patrick McGreevy of the Los Angeles Times.

Newsom Has Received Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars In Free Legal Work Over Death Penalty, Prison Health Care: Law firm Boies Schiller Flexner provided more than $405,000 in legal services to help Gov. Gavin Newsom with his death penalty moratorium, according to records filed with the Fair Political Practices Commission. Another firm, Robins Kaplan, contributed nearly $450,000 in free representation in Coleman v. Newsom, the ongoing case that prompted California’s prison realignment. Enlisting outside counsel opens the door for conflicts of interest because private firms, unlike government lawyers, may have financial or political motives different from those of California taxpayers, experts say. But, overall, they say free legal work from normally expensive top-flight firms appears to be a net benefit for the state. Read more from Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee.

Legislature Might Step In As Newsom Dawdles On Homeless Czar: Assemblywoman Luz Rivas on Monday introduced a bill to create an Office to End Homelessness run by a cabinet secretary for housing insecurity and homelessness who would report to the governor. During his campaign, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would appoint a cabinet-level secretary to advise him on homelessness, but has since backed away from that promise. Instead, he’s delegated homelessness issues to several advisers. Read more from Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee.

