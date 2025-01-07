3 Sickened After Eating Death Cap Mushrooms: Three Monterey County residents were hospitalized after eating poisonous mushrooms allegedly purchased from an unlicensed vendor operating out of a van in a supermarket parking lot in East Salinas. Health officials are concerned the vendor may be selling mushrooms at multiple locations. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Salinas Californian.

Fresno Doctors Sue St. Agnes Medical Center: A group of Fresno doctors wants to stop St. Agnes Medical Center from entering into an exclusive contract with a national staffing firm, saying the move would cause them to go out of business and disrupt care for hundreds of patients. Read more from The Fresno Bee.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.