California Shutters Bars, Indoor Restaurants: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signaled a major retreat in the state’s two-month effort to recover from the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus, ordering the closure of bars, indoor restaurants, movie theaters and many other recently reopened businesses across the state. With infections surging, Newsom also further tightened business restrictions in 29 counties that together account for about 80% of the state’s population. Those counties must now close gyms, houses of worship, hair and nail salons, offices for noncritical work sectors, shopping malls and barbershops. Read more from Dustin Gardiner, Erin Allday and Tatiana Sanchez of the San Francisco Chronicle and Melody Gutierrez of the Los Angeles Times.

L.A., San Diego Schools Go Online, But Orange County Goes Opposite Direction: The Los Angeles and San Diego school districts, the two largest in California, announced Monday they won’t bring students back to classrooms next month. In a letter to parents, Cindy Marten, superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District, said nothing was decided beyond beginning the academic year online. An Aug. 10 update will address the possibility of returning to in-person instruction. Meanwhile, Orange County education leaders voted 4 to 1 Monday evening to approve recommendations for reopening schools in the fall that do not include the mandatory use of masks for students or increased social distancing in classrooms. Read more from Kathleen Ronayne and Jocelyn Gecker of the Associated Press and Hannah Fry and Sara Cardine of the Los Angeles Times.

For More Info On Your School District's Plans: Will your Bay Area school be online, in-person or both? A sampling of districts' fall plans

