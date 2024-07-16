Law Prohibits Forced Disclosure Rules: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Monday that bars school districts from passing policies that require schools to notify parents if their child asks to change their gender identification. The law shields teachers from retaliation for supporting transgender student rights. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune, Los Angeles Times, and San Francisco Chronicle.

Probe Into Infant’s Death Concludes: The Department of Public Health is responding to an inquiry into why it took eight years to fine Paradise Valley Hospital in National City $75,000 for poor obstetric care that led to an infant’s death in 2016. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune, and Becker’s Hospital Review.

