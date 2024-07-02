National Heat Protections Proposed: Following California's lead, the Biden administration on Tuesday announced that it will advance a proposed rule to protect indoor and outdoor workers from high temperatures. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

More on extreme heat —

The Toll Of Extreme Heat In California: Extreme heat waves have cost Californians at least $7.7 billion over the past decade and killed nearly 460 people, according to a new report. Read more from Politico. The San Francisco Chronicle explains why more people are dying.

Triple-Digit Temps Arrive: Authorities are warning of extreme health and wildfire risks across California this week, as the longest heat wave of the year kicks off today. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle. Plus, here's the science behind worsening heat waves.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.