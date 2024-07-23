Overdose Deaths Plateau In LA County: Deaths from drug overdoses and poisoning leveled off last year in Los Angeles County — the first time in a decade that such fatalities had not continued a year-over-year rise, public health officials said. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

Newsom Signs Anti-Sex-Harassment Laws: A year after a scathing report revealed widespread mishandling of sexual misconduct claims at San Jose State and across the California State University system, two new laws will require stronger sexual harassment policies at its 23 campuses. Read more from Bay Area News Group and CalMatters .

Modern Healthcare: Pharmacy Group, Providers Sue UnitedHealth Over Change Outage Pharmacists and providers are still allegedly waiting on delayed payments from the Change Healthcare outage, according to a proposed class-action lawsuit filed Friday. The National Community Pharmacists Association, which represents more than 19,000 independent pharmacies, joined 39 providers in alleging Change Healthcare parent company UnitedHealth Group's actions in response to a February cyberattack allegedly affected their ability to make payroll, pay rent and purchase medical supplies. (Berryman, 7/22)

Modern Healthcare: Rural Hospital CEOs Risk Cuts Unless Medicare, Medicaid Pay Grows Rural hospitals are weighing which services to cut if lawmakers do not boost Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement and streamline pay processes, CEOs said. Half of rural hospitals were operating in the red last year, up from 43% in 2022, according to a February report from the consulting firm Chartis Center for Rural Health. As a result, a growing number of providers in rural communities are slashing obstetric and chemotherapy services, among others, the report found. (Kacik, 7/22)

Becker's Hospital Review: 15 Health Systems Dropping Medicare Advantage Plans Medicare Advantage provides health coverage to more than half of the nation's seniors, but some hospitals and health systems are opting to end their contracts with MA plans over administrative challenges. San Diego-based Scripps Health ended all Medicare Advantage contracts for its integrated medical groups, effective Jan. 1. (Emerson, 7/22)

Becker's Hospital Review: HCA California Hospital Walks Back Plan To End Trauma Care San Jose, Calif.-based Regional Medical Center's trauma center will modify heart attack and stroke programs and remain open after pushback from local stakeholders.Its trauma center will transition to a Level 3 center from Level 2 status, according to a July 19 news release. It will also operate as a stroke center with the ability to "address the needs of 97% of stroke patients," transferring the remaining cases to acute care providers, the release said. (Kuchno, 7/23)

Bay Area News Group: Huge San Jose Hospital Project Heads To Key Public Development Review A massive project that will add a new hospital and medical center in San Jose is now available for the public to scrutinize, an environmental review that’s a crucial step in the project’s approval. (Avalos, 7/23)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Rady Children’s Hospital Strike Begins Nurses started picketing Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego on Monday, kicking off a two-day strike over wages that required the medical provider to bring in about 400 replacement workers to care for pediatric patients who filled about 60 percent of the facility’s 364 acute care beds. (Sisson, 7/22)

Presidential Election

Axios: Harris' Chance To Forge A New Health Agenda For Democrats

Kamala Harris is expected to pick up President Biden's policy torch as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, but the reality is that she's stepping into a role leading the party at a time when it's biggest long-term health care goals have to some extent been realized. (Owens, Knight and Sullivan, 7/23)

The Guardian: Biggest US Abortion Rights Groups Back Kamala Harris As Effective Messenger

The biggest abortion rights groups in US politics are lining up behind Kamala Harris’s bid for president, a show of faith in a politician who has already become the face of the White House’s fight over abortion rights – which is not only one of the election’s biggest issues but one of the few where Democrats have the advantage. Within hours of Joe Biden’s stunning announcement on Sunday that he would drop out of the presidential race and endorse the vice-president, Emilys List, which champions Democratic women who support abortion rights, and Reproductive Freedom for All, which advocates for abortion access and was previously known as Naral Pro-Choice America, officially endorsed Harris. Emilys List plans to pour at least $20m into the race in support of Harris. (Sherman, 7/22)

NBC News: Harris' Frank Talk About Abortion And Its Impact On Women's Health Might Energize Voters

Vice President Kamala Harris’ willingness to speak freely about abortion could mark a turning point in the national conversation about women’s health, experts said Monday, a day after President Joe Biden announced he would not seek re-election. “She talks about abortion rights, and she talks about it unapologetically,” said Kelly Baden, vice president for public policy at the Guttmacher Institute, a nongovernmental research organization that works to expand reproductive rights. “She makes the connection between all facets of reproductive health care and abortion rights.” (Edwards and Harris, 7/22)

The Conversation: 6 In 10 Americans Support Abortion Rights. This Could Be The Advantage Kamala Harris Needs Against Donald Trump

Kamala Harris is assertive and confident on the issue, while Trump and his running mate seem to be at odds over strategy. (Flowers, 7/23)

The New York Times: A Lot Has Changed For Women Since 2016. What Does That Mean For Kamala Harris?

In the eight years since Hillary Clinton failed to win the American presidency, the work force for the first time grew to include more college-educated women than college-educated men. The #MeToo movement exposed sexual harassment and toppled powerful men. The Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion.Will any — or all — of it make a difference for Vice President Kamala Harris? (Mazzei, Russell, Fausset and Morales, 7/22)

Poynter: Kamala Harris Is Running For President. Here's How PolitiFact Has Rated Her Claims On Abortion, The Economy And Trump

PolitiFact has fact-checked Harris 46 times since 2012 in her roles as California attorney general, U.S. senator, Democratic presidential candidate and vice president. Her vice presidency was one of firsts: She is the first woman and first Black and Asian person to hold the position. Here’s a look at Harris’ fact-checked comments on topics including abortion and the economy and her potential 2024 opponents, Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance. (Czopek and Ramirez Uribe, 7/22)