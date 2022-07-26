BA.2.75 Is Heading Toward San Diego: The omicron sublineage, BA.2.75, was identified in Los Angeles County according to health officials during a press conference earlier this month, following several weeks of rapid spread across India after emerging in late May. Read more from inewsource.

San Francisco Lacks Sufficient Supply Of Monkeypox Vaccine: The monkeypox vaccine clinic at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, one of the main public vaccination sites in the city, will close Tuesday due to lack of vaccine supply, the San Francisco Public Health Department. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

