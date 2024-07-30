SF Could Start Paying Welfare Recipients To Stay Clean: San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Matt Dorsey on Monday unveiled legislation called “Cash Not Drugs” that would reward some welfare recipients with $100 every week they test negative for illicit drugs. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Health Workers At Keck Medicine Of USC Are Considering A Strike: While other large health systems have responded to staff shortages and inflation by improving wages and benefits, Keck-USC is going the other way in current negotiations, union officials say, in part by including wage freezes as part of their proposals. Read more from Capital & Main.

