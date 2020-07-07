California Assembly Delays Return After 5 Test Positive For COVID-19: The California Assembly, already mired in a scheduling mess, announced that lawmakers and staffers would not be coming back to the Capitol next Monday as originally planned because five lawmakers and staffers tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. A new return date has not been set. The Legislature broke for an unprecedented emergency recess in March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold and was away from Sacramento until May. After passing the state budget late last month, lawmakers left town again with the plan to return next week to finish the session, which ends Aug. 31. One assemblywoman, Autumn Burke, D-Inglewood, wrote on Twitter on Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in quarantine with her daughter until a doctor instructs her otherwise. Read more from Alexei Koseff of the San Francisco Chronicle and Mackenzie Hawkins of the Sacramento Bee.

Fresno Restaurant Staying Open Despite Worker Testing Positive, Governor’s Order: Pismo’s Coastal Grill and its owner, Dave Fansler, were in the spotlight over the weekend as the Fresno restaurateur decided to keep indoor dining open at Pismo’s and his other restaurant, Westwoods BBQ & Spice Co., despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order last week to close indoor dining in 19 counties with rising coronavirus numbers. One of Fansler’s employees has tested positive for COVID-19. Fansler said his 84 feet of large, garage-style roll-up windows on two sides of the building mean the restaurant should be considered outdoor dining or at least an “open-air” restaurant. But Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer, said Monday that the restaurant is considered indoor dining, despite the windows. “The open windows would not be enough to consider that outdoor dining,” Vohra said. Fansler called that “preposterous.” Read more from Bethany Clough of the Sacramento Bee.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.