Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.

California Budget Deal Avoids Permanent Cuts In Health Care, Schools : California will make up its estimated $54.3 billion budget deficit in part by delaying payments to public schools and imposing pay cuts on state workers, according to an agreement announced Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders. The agreement avoids billions of dollars in permanent cuts to public schools and health care programs, including proposals from Newsom that would have made fewer low-income older adults eligible for government funded health insurance and would have eliminated programs aimed at keeping people out of nursing homes where the coronavirus has spread with deadly consequences. “We’re not solving for everything in one calendar month. We have a lot of work to do over the next few years,” Newsom said. Read more from Adam Beam of The Associated Press and Alexei Koseff of the San Francisco Chronicle .

Newsom Issues Shutdown Warning As Cases Spike : Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Monday that he could shut down part of the economy again if California loses control of the coronavirus pandemic as the state shattered its single-day record for most new coronavirus cases. “It’s your individual decision that will determine our fate and future ... to mitigate the likelihood and need that we ever have to toggle back on these stay-at-home orders,” Newsom said at a news conference. As of Monday evening, county health departments had reported more than 6,000 new cases, with several counties still yet to report, according to data compiled by The San Francisco Chronicle. California hadn’t exceeded 4,515 new cases in a single day previously, according to the state’s health department. Read more from Dustin Gardiner and Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle .

Coronavirus

Los Angeles Times: California Summer Fun Collides With Coronavirus Danger As Hospitalizations, New Cases Keep Rising

The California tradition of summer fun — barbecues, garden parties, group excursions to beaches and mountains — is colliding with the state’s desperate efforts to prevent new surges of coronavirus cases as the economy opens up and people begin freeing themselves from months of stay-at-home rules. Confirmed coronavirus cases have continued to climb as California allowed many businesses to reopen. But on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said COVID-19 hospitalizations are also beginning to rise again statewide, a troubling shift that raises new questions about whether the reopening might need to be slowed. (Lin and Luna, 6/23)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. County COVID-19 Cases Top 2,000 For Third Day In A Week

Los Angeles County health officials reported 2,571 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the third day in the last week that the county has reported more than 2,000 infections. The number is especially high considering that cases reported on Mondays are typically lower because of limited testing on weekends and a lag in reporting. In addition, the county announced 18 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,137. (Shalby, 6/22)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Looks To Speed Up Reopening Salons And Bars, Citing Encouraging Health Stats

San Francisco officials are looking to accelerate the city’s emergence from the economic shutdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic by moving up the date at which certain businesses, including hair salons, museums and outdoor bars, can reopen. The next phase of San Francisco’s reopening will now take effect June 29 — rather than mid-July — provided the city gets permission from the state and that critical health indicators, like the number of hospitalizations and new cases, remain stable. (Fracassa, 6/22)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento County, California Sees Spike In COVID-19 Cases

The coronavirus epidemic in Sacramento has found a new and alarming nesting ground – inside family homes. A week-long surge in coronavirus cases culminated with 267 new cases Friday through Sunday, the biggest three-day increase by far since COVID-19 hit the region three months ago. But to the surprise of health officials, most of the spread is not happening at newly reopened nail salons, restaurants and barbers, or at previously hard-hit nursing and assisted care living centers. The surge also does not appear to be related to police brutality protests held in the earlier this month. (Bizjak, 6/22)

Sacramento Bee: Assembly Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Quarantine

An unnamed Assembly employee, who was in the Capitol building last week, has tested positive for the coronavirus, Chief Administrative Officer Debra Gravert said. She said the employee was in the office the week of June 15. That was the day both houses gathered for a budget vote. (Kristoffersen, 6/22)

Sacramento Bee: CA Jail Inspectors Decline To Track COVID-19 Infections

More than three months into the coronavirus pandemic, California officials say they still have no plans to collect and publish basic data about COVID-19 testing and outbreaks in local jails, frustrating advocates, families and even some members of the state’s own jail oversight board. The state board that regulates California’s county jails and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office both maintain local sheriffs should work with public health departments to test for and contain the disease. (Pohl, 6/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: Phone Buddy System Connects SF Homeless Hotel Residents With Volunteers For Regular Chats

Sometimes, all it takes is a few kind words over the phone to brighten up someone’s day. Especially if that person is homeless. And holed up in a hotel to avoid coronavirus, with no idea when things might slide back toward normal. Not that being homeless is normal anyway. It’s a traumatic, frightening way to live, fraught with uncertainty. Which is why a new program launched in San Francisco on Tuesday, called Miracle Friends, should be doubly helpful. (Fagan, 6/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: Gilead To Study Inhalable Form Of Remdesivir — A Possible COVID-19 Breakthrough

The pharmaceutical company that makes the antiviral drug remdesivir, which has shown promise as a treatment for COVID-19, will begin trials for an inhalable version of the medication this summer as officials pump up production amid a worldwide push for a cure. Gilead Sciences, the Foster City company that developed the drug as a potential treatment for ebola, said researchers will begin screening volunteers this week for a clinical trial of the nebulized formula, which is scheduled to start in August. (Fimrite and Morris, 6/22)

San Francisco Chronicle: A Reporter’s Surreal Pandemic Cross-Country Move To The Bay Area

Three months ago, as the coronavirus pandemic was rapidly unfolding, reporter Kellie Hwang was trying to get from Indiana to California to join The Chronicle. Hwang tells the story of her strange cross-country journey - and her arrival in a Bay Area already dramatically changed. (Hwang, 6/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus: 13 Dead, 75 Test Positive At Concord Skilled Nursing Facility

Thirteen residents of a skilled nursing facility in Concord have died with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, according to state data. Additionally, 62 residents at San Miguel Villa have tested positive for the coronavirus as well as 13 workers. It remained unclear Monday afternoon when the residents of the 190-bed facility died. (Serrano, 6/22)

Los Angeles Times: Plane-Disinfecting Invention Takes Off After COVID-19 Hits

Seven years before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Arthur Kreitenberg, a Los Angeles orthopedic surgeon, came up with an invention in his basement to quickly disinfect an airplane cabin using ultraviolet light. He even bought airplane seats from the airline graveyard in the Mojave desert to test his idea. (Martin, 6/23)

Los Angeles Times: Many Men Dislike Coronavirus Masks. How Can We Change That?

Darth Vader, the Minnesota Vikings and Mike Pence, who’s wearing a “Make America Great Again” face mask, walk into a bar. That may sound like the setup to a very funny (and perhaps risqué) joke, but it also hints at how to solve a deadly serious problem: getting more people — particularly the swaggeringly toxic mask-averse males of the species — to don face coverings in public to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Tschorn, 6/22)

San Francisco Chronicle: San Jose Police Seek Woman Who Coughed On Baby In Social Distancing Dispute

A woman is wanted for assault after coughing on a one-year-old baby in a San Jose Yogurtland, officials said. The suspect was in line at the yogurt shop on Cottle Road around 5:25 p.m. June 12 when she became upset that the woman standing behind her with a stroller was not maintaining proper social distancing, San Jose police said. Surveillance footage shows the suspect walk to the stroller, lean over and cough two to three times in the baby’s face. The mother immediately snaps the hood over the stroller to protect her child. (Bauman, 6/22)

Fresno Bee: $0 Bail Continues For Most Arrestees In Fresno, California, Jail

Fresno courts will extend the $0 bail policy for most prisoners due to “unforeseen circumstances” related to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the Fresno County North Jail. Tony Botti, spokesman for Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims, said the decision between the sheriff and presiding Judge Alvin Harrell was reached over the weekend after 1,200 inmates were placed in quarantine Friday. (Guy, 6/22)

CalMatters: Migrant Students Work In Fields During COVID School Closures

When the coronavirus pandemic interrupted education across the state, and classes shifted online, many teenage students went to work picking strawberries or other crops. Advocates worry they're falling behind. (Aguilera, 6/22)

Fresno Bee: COVID-19 Tests Show More Cases In Fresno, Tulare

Increased testing of residents across the Valley for COVID-19 continues to reveal more confirmed infections among the region’s population. Many people who contract the infection deal with few, if any, symptoms from their bout with the novel coronavirus. Still, the number of people being hospitalized for treatment of more serious illness from the virus remains near an all-time high since the first local cases in the pandemic were reported in early March. (Sheehan, 6/22)

WBUR: California Surgeon General: Systemic Racism Is Linked To COVID-19 Pandemic

A new California rule requires everyone to wear face masks in public as more businesses and public spaces reopen in the state this week. For some residents, the mandate is controversial even as COVID-19 hospitalizations are surging. California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris says public health officials are considering how to boost economic activity in the safest way possible. (Mosley and Hagan, 6/22)