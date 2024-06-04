Bird Flu Found In San Francisco Market: Two chickens at a live bird market in San Francisco tested positive for H5N1 avian flu last month, authorities said Monday. State health officials discovered the asymptomatic birds during routine monitoring. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Scroll down for more on the bird flu outbreak.

Historic MDMA Advisory Meeting Has Close Ties To Bay Area: FDA advisers are meeting today to discuss whether the psychedelic drug MDMA, when combined with talk therapy, should be a legal part of modern medicine. The drug up for discussion is a prescription capsule made by San Jose-based biotech company Lykos Therapeutics. Read more from Bay Area News Group. Keep scrolling for more on MDMA.

