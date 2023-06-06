SF Mayor Pushes Biden For More Help With Fentanyl Crisis: San Francisco Mayor London Breed led two dozen fellow mayors to urge the Biden administration on Monday to step up enforcement against trafficking of fentanyl, start a public awareness campaign against open-air drug markets, and increase public health interventions to address an out-of-control epidemic nationwide. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Industrial Accidents May Cause Health Problems For Much Longer Than Thought, UCSD Study Finds: Industrial accidents may have a much longer timeline of causing disabilities and cancer, according to a study published Monday from UC San Diego that dug into the multi-generational impacts of the 1984 Union Carbide chemical gas disaster in Bhopal, India. Read more from Times of San Diego.

