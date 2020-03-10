LA Has First Community-Spread Cases As County’s Coronavirus Count Climbs to 19: L.A. County Public Health Department Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said one of the two new cases in her agency’s jurisdiction is that of a person who had a known travel history to Japan. The source of exposure of the second person is unknown. Separately, Long Beach, which has its own health department, reported its first cases of coronavirus-infected patients — two men and one woman. “This is our first case of community transmission in L.A. County and we will continue to see more cases of COVID-19,” Ferrer said. “We continue to urge everyone to do their part: Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick; plan for the possibility of school and business closures.” Read more from Colleen Shalby of the Los Angeles Times and David Rosenfield of The Beach Reporter.

Cruise Ship Allowed To Dock, But It's Anything But Smooth Sailing As Locals Voice Resentment, Fear: The Grand Princess, the cruise ship stranded for days on the high seas off California, sailed into the Port of Oakland on Monday, met by workers in protective gear who marshaled a large-scale quarantine operation for 21 people on board infected with the coronavirus, along with the thousands of other passengers and crew members. The transfer of passengers was to continue through Monday and Tuesday and would be done in very carefully controlled environments. With only 45 people on board tested so far, the number of infections seemed very likely to rise. Some residents of Oakland have expressed resentment that their city had been chosen for the ship to dock. The Grand Princess was originally scheduled to arrive at the cruise ship terminal in wealthier San Francisco across the Bay. Read more from Thomas Fuller, John Eligon and Jenny Gross of The New York Times.

California Health Professionals Say Rate Of Testing Is Not Enough: Over the weekend, health officials in California nearly doubled the number of people tested for COVID-19. Yet with thousands of people being monitored for the new coronavirus, as of Monday the total still only amounts to 942 people, according to the California Department of Public Health. Medical professionals say that’s not nearly enough given the spread of the coronavirus in the state. “It really needs to be in the tens of thousands and higher,” David Relman, an immunologist at Stanford University. Read more from Kevin Stark of KQED.

Homeless, Advocates Brace For Coronavirus To Sweep Encampments: State, county and city officials throughout the Bay Area say they are scrambling to put together a reaction plan if the dreaded COVID-19 virus snakes its way into the homeless population, but those sleeping in tents, RVs and shelters say they’re worried about the toll an outbreak could take. There hasn’t been a homeless case of COVID-19 reported yet — but most officials agree it is probably just a matter of time. Street counselors and governmental outreach workers are distributing flyers and telling people without roofs to wash up regularly. And most communities, including San Francisco, are planning over the next week or so to step up efforts to install easily accessible hand-washing stations, distribute hand sanitizers, and designate motel rooms and other facilities for quarantining homeless people if they catch the virus. Read more from Kevin Fagan and Dominic Fracassa of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.