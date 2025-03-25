23andMe Customers Struggle To Delete Data: Customers of the San Francisco-based DNA-testing company rushed to its website Monday after its bankruptcy filing. But they faced long wait times or error messages, and many were uncertain their information was actually deleted. Read more from The Wall Street Journal . Plus: The Palm Springs Desert Sun explains how to delete your 23andMe data .

Medical Workers Begin 3-Day Strike In Santa Clara County: After months of contract negotiations, a group of clinical lab scientists, microbiologists, and medical lab techs started picketing outside Valley Medical Center in San José on Monday. Read more from KQED .

Modern Healthcare: AMN Healthcare Survey Finds Managers, Executives Ready To Leave More healthcare leaders are planning to leave their organizations in the next year, according to a survey from B.E. Smith, a member of staffing group AMN Healthcare, which focuses on leadership positions. The survey of 588 healthcare leaders, ranging from managers to C-suite executives, shows that 46% of respondents intend to leave their organizations within the next 12 months, compared with 41% in 2024. (DeSilva, 3/24)

Modesto Bee: 39 Doctors Matched For Residency Programs At Modesto Hospital A cohort of 39 physician residents is coming to Modesto to begin the next step of medical training in June. For many years, Stanislaus County’s family practice residency captured the attention during “Match Week,” the traditional process for pairing residents with intensive medical training programs nationwide. But this cohort, including 19 resident physicians in internal medicine and 13 in family medicine, is the first to participate in the new three-year Sutter Health programs based at Memorial Medical Center. (Carlson, 3/24)

Funding and Research Cuts

KQED: UCSF Loses Top Heart Surgeon Over Trump’s Hostility Toward Canada

Cross-border politics have cost the UCSF Medical Center a leading heart surgeon from Canada who was set to start his job this month but changed his mind. The reason: economic and political hostility toward our northern neighbor emanating from the Trump administration. UCSF touted the hiring of Dr. Marc Ruel late last year, saying he would be relocating from Canada to serve as the chief of the Division of Adult Cardiothoracic Surgery. (Shafer, 3/25)

Los Angeles Times: USC Calls For Hiring Freeze, Austerity Efforts Amid Budget Woes And Trump Investigations

Roiled by multiple investigations from the Trump administration, USC has announced a slate of cutbacks — including a staff hiring freeze — as it braces for what it called “federal funding uncertainty” in a letter released Monday. Among the nine austerity measures are a reassessment of capital spending projects and restrictions on discretionary spending, according to the letter signed by university leaders including outgoing President Carol Folt. The USC actions come at a time of unprecedented threats against universities by the Trump administration. It has vowed to cut federal funding — including key medical and science research grants — to institutions that do not comply with its directives. (Miller and Kaleem, 3/25)

Stat: NIH Removing Outside Scientific Advisers Who Evaluate Research

Prominent outside scientists who help the National Institutes of Health evaluate its internal research programs are being abruptly removed, according to five advisers whose positions were terminated and a recording of an internal meeting obtained by STAT. (Molteni and Mast, 3/24)

The Washington Post: European Universities Compete To Poach Top U.S. Scientists

Europe is investing millions in a flurry of newly announced academic programs, in an energetic effort to lure top American scientists across the Atlantic at the same time as President Donald Trump casts many U.S. research efforts into turmoil with funding cuts and executive edicts. Spurred by “alarming political interference in academic research by the Trump administration,” Brussels’s Vrije Universiteit (VUB), or Free University, allocated $2.7 million in funding last week for at least 12 new postdoctoral roles open to “censored Americans.” (Sands, 3/24)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court To Block Order Reinstating Federal Employees

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block a judge’s order requiring it to reinstate more than 16,000 federal employees, as administration officials vow to seek the justices’ intervention in clearing away lower-court rulings that have slowed Trump policies. In her Supreme Court brief, acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris argues that the case should have been thrown out of court because it was filed by labor unions and other organizations rather than the terminated employees themselves. (Bravin, 3/24)

Politico: Trump Administration Shuttering Long Covid Office

The Trump administration is shuttering HHS’ long Covid office as part of its reorganization, according to an internal email seen by POLITICO. The email was sent Monday by Ian Simon, the head of the Office of Long Covid Research and Practice. It said the closing is part of the Department of Health and Human Services’ reorganization. (Gardner and Ollstein, 3/24)