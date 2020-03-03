Officials Across California Brace For Community Spread Of Coronavirus: “For San Francisco, it is not a matter of if, but when,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of San Francisco’s health department. “We expect to have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in San Francisco and are preparing for community spread of the virus.” In California, at least 40 cases have been reported. Twenty-four cases were people who caught the virus either on the Diamond Princess cruise ship or in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak was first reported, and were then repatriated to the U.S. and quarantined at California military bases. An additional 19 cases were in returning travelers or, in at least five instances, people who contracted the virus in their community. “It’s important that we don’t panic,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “It’s important that we get the right information, and that we work with the public to address this situation. We are focused on trying to make sure that we contain any situation that would occur, and that we protect public health — that’s first and foremost.”

Meanwhile, health officials in Placer County have confirmed their first case of COVID-19. Dr. Aimee Sisson, the health officer for Placer County, said the health care worker, an employee at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, is in home isolation with what Sisson told The Sacramento Bee were “mild symptoms” of the virus.

Read more from Dominic Fracassa of the San Francisco Chronicle; Alex Wigglesworth, Soumya Karlamangla, and Collee Shalby of the Los Angeles Times; Sammy Caiola and Chris Hagan of Capital Public Radio; Cathie Anderson and Darrell Smith of the Sacramento Bee; and Sam Morgan of The Bakersfield Californian.

Newsom Requests $20M In Emergency Funds: Gov. Gavin Newsom wants lawmakers to make $20 million available for coronavirus response out of the state’s disaster and emergency funds. “Quickly identifying and tracing positive cases is helping us better understand and slow the spread of the virus,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said in a written statement. “As testing and contact tracing continues in the coming days, (the California Department of Public Health) expects there will be more California cases identified.” Read more from Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee.

Bay Area Nursing Homes Step Up Efforts Following Outbreak At Washington State Facility: In the wake of a deadly coronavirus outbreak at a Washington nursing home, Bay Area nursing homes are taking precautions to protect their vulnerable population. Four patients at Life Care, a senior living facility in Washington state, were dead as of Monday after contracting the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, officials said. Charlene Harrington, a nursing professor at UCSF, said she was not surprised by the Washington nursing home outbreak. Nearly 75% of nursing homes are understaffed, according to a 2019 study, which leads to poor sanitation standards and high rates of infection, Harrington said. Read more from Anna Bauman of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Meanwhile, California health care workers are worried and frustrated about the spread of the virus. “We’re extremely concerned about the safety of health care workers and patients they’re caring for,” said Sal Rosselli of the National Union of Healthcare Workers. “I’m concerned most hospitals and nursing employers are behind the curve, they’re not on top of this.” Read more from Catherine Ho of the San Francisco Chronicle.

