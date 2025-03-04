KP, Mental Health Workers Take Step Toward Ending Strike: Officials with Kaiser Permanente have reportedly agreed to mediation in their longstanding negotiation with the National Union of Healthcare Workers. The first session is set for March 10. Read more from Capital & Main.

Sutter Health Settles Lawsuit Alleging System Sought Monopoly In California: The Sacramento-based nonprofit system has reached an agreement with individuals and businesses that alleged Sutter used all-or-nothing contract provisions with insurers to monopolize hospital markets and drive up costs, according to a court filing. Read more from Modern Healthcare.

