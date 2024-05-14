CHP Appears to Violate Rules At UCLA Protest: A CalMatters review documented at least 25 instances on May 2 in which California Highway Patrol officers appeared to aim their less-lethal weapons at the eye-level of pro-Palestinian protesters or fired them into crowds. Such action goes against training guidelines or state law. Read more from CalMatters.

Supreme Court Denies Immunity Appeal In San Quentin Covid Deaths: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied an appeal from California corrections officials who sought immunity from lawsuits claiming they acted with deliberate indifference when they caused a deadly covid outbreak at one of the world’s most famous prisons four years ago. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and AP.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.