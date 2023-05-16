Court Reinstates Covid Fight Over Religious Rights: San Francisco employees who believe they would be endorsing abortion by getting vaccinated against covid-19 can sue the city for violating their religious rights by mandating vaccination for all its workers, a federal appeals court ruled Monday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more covid news.

Pace Of Homelessness Has Gotten Worse: A monthly report released Monday showed that April was one of the worst months for people trying to find housing since data collection began. The report says an average of 13 people became homeless for every 10 homeless people who were housed. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times reports on a study that says some homeless services workers can't afford housing themselves.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.