SF Mayor To Hold Q&A At Notorious Fentanyl Hot Spot: The political tussle over how to handle San Francisco’s drug crisis will get perhaps its most public airing in memory Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors holds a question-and-answer forum on the topic in UN Plaza with Mayor London Breed. An open-air session of this nature in this kind of volatile location is unprecedented. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more on the fentanyl crisis.

Kern County In Dire Need Of Emergency Responders: In response to a grand jury report released earlier this year, Kern’s Emergency Medical Services division agreed with all its findings: It needs more workers, desperately. Read more from the Bakersfield Californian.

