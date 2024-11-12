With the arrival in California of dengue, a dangerous mosquito-borne disease present mainly in more tropical climates, public health authorities are deploying a range of strategies to beat back the Aedes mosquitoes that spread the virus. (Claudia Boyd-Barrett, 11/12)

23andMe Slashes Its Workforce: Bay Area genetic testing company 23andMe announced Monday that it plans to lay off 40% of its workforce. The layoffs follow a costly data breach. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle . Plus, Stat discusses what might be the end of 23andMe's drug development dream .

Forced Prison Labor Will Continue In California: In a setback to California’s historic reparations effort, voters have rejected Proposition 6, a ballot measure that would have ended forced labor in prisons and jails. As of Monday, voters rejected the measure 54% to 46%. Read more from CalMatters and AP .

Los Angeles Times: USC Scientist On Leave Amid Research Misconduct Allegations A prominent neuroscientist at USC is on leave nearly a year after allegations of research misconduct cast doubt on his published work and derailed trials for an experimental stroke treatment. USC Keck School of Medicine Dean Carolyn Meltzer sent an email to faculty in the department of physiology and neuroscience on Oct. 22, disclosing that professor Berislav V. Zlokovic was on leave “for an indefinite period.” (Purtill, 11/12)

Fresno Bee: Fresno Unified Fired Him. Now, He's Chairman Of Valley Children's And Under Scrutiny Again Michael Hanson, chairman of the board that approved the heavily-criticized pay packages for Valley Children’s Hospital executives in recent years, started his public life in Fresno in 2005 as deputy superintendent of the city’s troubled school district. Fresno Unified, California’s third-largest school district, faced a state takeover and was in desperate need of dynamic leadership and change. (Galicia, 11/10)

Times of San Diego: Pharmacy Workers Approve New 3-Year Contract, Ending Labor Dispute With CVS CVS pharmacists, clerks, and technicians voted Friday to ratify a new three-year contract with the pharmacy. The 7,000-plus employees, United Food and Commercial Workers Union members reached the agreement after months of negotiations and a three-day unfair labor practice strike in Los Angeles and Orange counties. (Vigil, 11/9)

Becker's Hospital Review: 2nd Union Plans Strike At U Of California AFSCME Local 3299, a union representing University of California service and patient care workers, has scheduled a systemwide strike for Nov. 20 and 21. The union represents about 26,000 healthcare workers and about 11,000 service workers across 10 UC campuses and five medical centers, a union spokesperson told Becker's. This includes phlebotomists, infusionists, operating room specialists, respiratory therapists, patient care assistants, pharmacy technicians, lab technicians, custodians, shuttle drivers and food service workers. (Gooch, 11/11)

Becker's Hospital Review: California Hospital Nurses To Strike: 4 Things To Know Nurses at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, Calif., plan to strike on Nov. 19. ... The nurses are seeking improved recruitment and retention to address staffing issues, including temporary reassignments to units outside their expertise and excessive on-call shifts, according to the union release. (Kuchno, 11/11)

NBC News Los Angeles: Kaiser Mental Health Workers Continue To Strike Across SoCal Kaiser Permanente mental health workers are entering week four of their strike as progress has continued to stall at the bargaining table on both sides. It’s been 22 days since nearly 2,400 NUHW workers began the strike. They are fighting for what their colleagues in Northern California received after their strike in 2022, which included more time outside of appointments and higher pay. (Chang and Papp, 11/11)

Modern Healthcare: OIG Report Finds Holes In Hospital Price Transparency Compliance Many hospitals are not publishing their prices in accordance with the price transparency law, a federal watchdog's new report found. More than a third of the 100 hospitals reviewed by the Health and Human Services Department’s Office of Inspector General did not post machine-readable pricing data files correctly, or at all, as required by the 2021 federal law, according to the report released Friday. Most of the violations were related to disclosing the rates hospitals negotiated with insurers, metadata errors and outdated information. Five hospitals did not post any machine-readable files. (Kacik, 11/8)

Modern Healthcare: US Uninsured Rate Hits 7.6%, CDC Report Shows The share of Americans lacking health insurance has remained largely steady in recent years, but questions remain about the future. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Friday shows 7.6% of Americans, or 25.3 million people, lacked health insurance during the time of data collection from April to June. Although the rate represents a 0.4 percentage point increase from the year-ago period, it is consistent with 2023's full-year uninsured rate — a historic annual low. (Berryman, 11/11)

Becker's Hospital Review: Kaiser Permanente Posts $608M Operating Loss In Q3 Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente posted a $608 million operating loss (-2.1% operating margin) in the third quarter of 2024, down from an operating income of $156 million (0.6% operating margin) in the same quarter last year, according to its Nov. 8 financial report. Kaiser posted an operating revenue of $29 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $24.9 billion over the same period in 2023. The system reported operating expenses of $29.6 billion in the third quarter, up from $24.7 billion over the same period last year. (Cass, 11/11)

Becker's Hospital Review: Astrana Health To Acquire Part Of Prospect Health For $745M: 5 Things To Know Alhambra, Calif.-based Astrana Health has entered into a $745 million definitive agreement to acquire certain assets and businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Health System. ... Astrana will acquire Prospect Health Plan, Prospect Medical Groups, Prospect Medical Systems, RightRx and Tustin, Calif.-based Foothill Regional Medical Center under the agreement, according to a Nov. 8 news release. (Ashley, 11/9)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Providence To Close Southwest Santa Rosa Urgent Care Center, Adding To Regional Contraction Of Health Services Sonoma County health care giant Providence is poised to close early next year its southwest Santa Rosa urgent care center, a move the facility’s staff said would greatly impact large numbers of low-income, elderly, Latino and homeless patients in the region. (Espinoza, 11/11)

Los Angeles Times: Newsom Heads To D.C. To Lobby For California Before Trump Takes Over With the clock ticking before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in, Gov. Gavin Newsom is heading to Washington this week to push for the Biden administration to safeguard some marquee California programs on the environment and disaster funding. The move is the latest in the governor’s highly visible effort to shield California from the second edition of the Trump presidency, which has elicited predictable fury from the Republican standard-bearer. (Hamilton, 11/11)

The Trump Administration

Politico: RFK Jr. Crowdsources Names For Trump Appointees

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is working to crowdsource names for the more than 4,000 appointees under the second upcoming Trump administration. Kennedy, a former environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine crusader, launched a website that asks the public to submit names of candidates who might be qualified for positions in environmental, energy, agriculture, labor policies and beyond. (Borst, 11/11)

Reuters: RFK Jr Reviewing Resumes For Top Trump Health Jobs, Sources Say

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the former independent presidential candidate, is reviewing candidate resumes for the top jobs at the U.S. government's health agencies in Donald Trump's incoming administration, a former Kennedy aide and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Kennedy, of the famed political family, has been asked to recommend appointees for all regulatory health agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration, said Del Bigtree, who was director of communications for Kennedy's campaign and remains close to the former candidate. (Kelly, 11/9)

Newsweek: RFK Jr. Suggests Replacing Hundreds Of Federal Health Employees

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said over the weekend that he intends to terminate 600 employees at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and replace them with a new group of workers. Speaking at the Genius Network Annual Event in Scottsdale, Kennedy highlighted his involvement in vetting candidates for President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration as part of his effort to overhaul America's health agencies significantly. (Whisnant, 11/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Demands Republicans Allow Some Nominees To Bypass Senate

President-elect Donald Trump demanded that the next Republican leader of the Senate agree to allow him to push through at least some nominees without requiring a vote, a move that would give more power to the White House to get around congressional opposition. The statement by Trump, who prevailed on Election Day by winning all seven of the battleground states, showed him muscling the incoming Senate majority weeks before the Republicans are set to take over the chamber. The GOP senators, who are set to have a 53-47 margin in the next Congress, are voting on a new leader this week. (Hughes and Bravin, 11/10)

Bloomberg: Trump’s Reliance On US House To Fill His Cabinet Strains Likely Majority

President-elect Donald Trump is raiding the House of Representatives as he stocks his cabinet, threatening to cut into what’s likely to be a razor-thin majority for Speaker Mike Johnson in the early days of his new administration. On the House side, Trump has selected Mike Waltz, a Florida congressman who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, to serve as his national security advisor, according to people familiar with the choice. Waltz joins Elise Stefanik, the New York congresswoman and chair of the Republican caucus, as lawmakers primed to leave Capitol Hill for a job working for the incoming president. The loss of two Republicans will tighten margins considerably for Johnson. (Leonard and Lowenkron, 11/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s New Border Czar Championed Family-Separation Policy In First Term

Donald Trump has chosen a pugnacious anti-illegal immigration hard-liner, Tom Homan, to oversee the president-elect’s proposed mass deportation campaign, picking a key figure from his first term who makes no apologies for some of its most controversial policies, including the separation of migrant parents from their children. Homan, who served as the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from 2017 to 2018, will take on the role of “border czar,” Trump announced late Sunday night. (Hackman, Restuccia and Vipers, 11/11)