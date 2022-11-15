Latest From California Healthline:
Patients Complain Some Obesity Care Startups Offer Pills, and Not Much Else
A new wave of obesity care startups offer access to new weight loss medications. But do they offer good health care? (Darius Tahir, )
A Grim Milestone For RSV/Flu Season: California health officials on Monday reported the first death of a child under age 5 who was infected with flu and RSV. It wasn't clear which infection was responsible for the child's death. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and The Sacramento Bee. Keep scrolling for more on RSV.
BN.1 Variant Takes Off In California: The variant is predicted to have high immune escape by infectious disease experts and has already spread in the Western region of the U.S., including California, accounting for 6.2% new cases last week — substantially higher than the national average. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.
Fox 5 San Diego:
San Diego RSV: Local Parents Concerned After Respiratory Syncytial Virus Death Reported In California
Parents are taking the recent news of the death very seriously. “I mean it’s scary,” father Brian Lopez said. “I’m trying to make the right moves to make sure she is alright and other kids in my family, make sure they’re alright.” (Zabala, 11/14)
The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat:
Sonoma County Public Health Officials To Focus On Flu, RSV, COVID-19 In Tuesday Forum
Sonoma County public health officials are hosting an online public forum Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the main trio of respiratory viruses currently affecting local residents. (Hayes, 11/14)
NBC News:
Moderna Says New Booster Raises Antibodies Against Omicron Subvariant B.Q.1.1
In people who got the updated booster, neutralizing antibodies against BA.4 and BA.5 were about fivefold higher in those with a previous Covid infection and sixfold higher in those without a documented infection, the company said. (Lovelace Jr., 11/14)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Biden Touts ‘Once A Year’ Promise On Vaccines
President Biden on Monday repeated the promise that most Americans will only need to receive an annual booster shot against COVID-19 despite widespread skepticism from infectious disease experts who think waning vaccine efficacy will necessitate more than one dose every 12 months. (Vaziri, Buchmann and Kawahara, 11/14)
ABC News:
Biden Administration To Renew Fight For More COVID Funding With $10 Billion Request
After multiple failed attempts this past winter and spring to secure more money to address the pandemic, the White House plans on requesting $10 billion during the lame-duck session of Congress before newly elected lawmakers begin in January, sources familiar with the discussions confirmed to ABC News. (Haslett, 11/15)
CNN:
Covid-19 Boosters Could Keep Thousands Of Kids Out Of Hospitals, But Uptake Remains Low
Higher Covid-19 vaccination rates among US children could prevent thousands of pediatric hospitalizations and millions of missed school days, according to an analysis published Tuesday by the Commonwealth Fund and the Yale School of Public Health. (McPhillips, 11/15)
CIDRAP:
Study: COVID-19 Rapid Home Tests Not Highly Sensitive For Omicron
Dutch researchers reveal that the sensitivities of three commonly used rapid antigen tests, when used in asymptomatic people in the Omicron period, were very low and suggest repeat testing after a negative test. ... Participants with negative tests also filled out a questionnaire, which showed 54.8% retested in the 10 days following a negative test, with 24.6% testing positive. (11/14)
CIDRAP:
Study: Few Veterans Used COVID-19 Antivirals, Antibodies
The frequency of use of these therapies has not been well-described, so the authors of the study used the Veterans Affairs health care system (VA) to examine if and when the therapies were used among COVID-19 positive patients ages 18 and older seen in VA hospitals between Jan 1 and Feb 8, 2022. Among, 111,717 VA enrollees included in the study, ... only 4,233 (3.8%) received any pharmacotherapy within the VA or through VA Community Care. (Soucheray, 11/14)
Oaklandside:
Monkeypox Vaccinations In Oakland Lag Among Black And Latinx Gay Men
In June, Jamal Lance noticed a rare rash around his groin. He ignored it until days later when it spread to various other parts of his body. “My doctor said it was monkeypox. I had no idea,” said the 29-year-old, who lives in downtown Oakland. He had heard of the viral infection just months before, but when he noticed the rash, he said, “It was too late, and I had caught it.” (Ayitey, 11/14)
Axios:
Biden: Democrats Will Not Have Enough Votes To Codify Roe V. Wade
President Biden said Monday that he does not expect congressional Democrats will have enough votes to pass a bill codifying Roe v. Wade. If Republicans capture a narrow majority in the House, Biden's pledge to make an abortion rights bill the first piece of post-midterm legislation to send to Congress will go nowhere. (Gonzalez, 11/14)
Reuters:
Illumina Cuts 5% Of Its Workforce
Illumina Inc. of San Diego said on Monday it was cutting 5% of its global workforce to realign its operating expenses as stubborn inflation and a strong dollar weigh on the genetic sequencing equipment maker's business. (11/14)
Stat:
After Developing RNA-Targeted Drugs, Ionis Jumps Into Gene Editing
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, the California company that turned RNA-targeting medicines from an unproven idea into blockbuster drugs, is now expanding into a new class of therapeutics that treat disease by editing DNA. (Wosen, 11/14)
Stat:
Google's New Pilot Tests The Power Of Search Tools In Health Care
Mile Bluff Medical Center is a long way from Silicon Valley. The 40-bed hospital is situated in a central Wisconsin city of 4,400 people, where caregivers are about as likely to encounter a moose as a machine learning engineer. That is, until now. (Ross, 11/14)
The Washington Post:
A Fake Tweet Sparked Panic At Eli Lilly And May Have Cost Twitter Millions
The nine-word tweet was sent Thursday afternoon from an account using the name and logo of the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co., and it immediately attracted a giant response: “We are excited to announce insulin is free now.” ... Inside the real Eli Lilly, the fake sparked a panic, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. (Harwell, 11/14)
The Washington Post:
California Drought Conditions Force Residents To Rely On Bottled Water
Wells are running dry in California at a record pace. Amid a hotter, drier climate and the third consecutive year of severe drought, the state has already tallied a record 1,351 dry wells this year — nearly 40 percent over last year’s rate and the most since the state created its voluntary reporting system in 2014. The bulk of these outages slice through the center of the state, in the parched lowlands of the San Joaquin Valley, where residents compete with deep agricultural wells for the rapidly dwindling supply of groundwater. (Partlow, 11/14)
The Bakersfield Californian:
California: Low Screening Numbers For Lung Cancer, High Numbers For Lack Of Treatment
California saw mixed results that slated it as the worst state in the country for lung cancer treatment, according to a report by the American Lung Association released Tuesday. (Donegan, 11/14)
Berkeleyside:
A Year After Life-Changing Award, Berkeley Inventor For The Blind Is Writing A Memoir
If there’s one major change in Joshua A. Miele’s life since September 2021, it’s that pretty much anyone he wishes to talk to also wants to talk with him. “Before, they might have said, ‘Who are you and why should I care?’ or ‘You work on accessibility, that’s nice,’” he said. “But to say I’m a 2021 MacArthur fellow calling, it totally changes people’s reactions to you.” The Berkeley resident of over three decades spoke to Berkeleyside about how his life has changed in the past year, since he was awarded a prestigious MacArthur Foundation fellowship. (Wall, 11/13)
The Washington Post:
Jay Leno Hospitalized After Suffering Gasoline Burns From Garage Fire
Comedian Jay Leno suffered burns to his face and hands after a gasoline fire at his garage on Sunday, according to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he is being treated. (Rao, 11/14)