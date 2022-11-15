A Grim Milestone For RSV/Flu Season: California health officials on Monday reported the first death of a child under age 5 who was infected with flu and RSV. It wasn't clear which infection was responsible for the child's death. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and The Sacramento Bee. Keep scrolling for more on RSV.

BN.1 Variant Takes Off In California: The variant is predicted to have high immune escape by infectious disease experts and has already spread in the Western region of the U.S., including California, accounting for 6.2% new cases last week — substantially higher than the national average. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.