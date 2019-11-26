Good morning! Here are your top California health stories of the day.

LA Mayor Abandons Long-Stated Goal Of Having City Employees Pitch In On Their Health Care: Under contracts signed this year that were supported by the mayor, many of City Hall’s largest unions will continue to contribute nothing toward their healthcare premiums, despite Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s goal of having them pay some of the costs. Garcetti also backed agreements with several smaller unions, allowing those employees who had been contributing 10% of their premiums to stop paying in January. The decision is an about-face from what Garcetti told voters while first running for mayor. “You get elected talking tough,” said Christopher Thornberg, founder of consulting firm Beacon Economics. “Then you get into office and roll over.” Read more from Dakota Smith of the Los Angeles Times.

California Goes Full Tilt In Trying To Fix Physician Shortage: Students are being lured by full-ride scholarships to medical schools. New grads are specifically recruited for training residencies. And full-fledged doctors are being offered loan repayment programs to serve low-income residents or work in underserved areas. These efforts are intended to ease or stave off the physician shortage expected to peak within the next decade in California. By 2030, the state will be short some 4,000 physicians, according to a study from the HealthForce Center at UC San Francisco. “In California in particular, what’s unique is that the total number of physicians isn’t as big of a problem as where they are located,” said Mark Henderson, professor of internal medicine and associate dean of admissions at the UC Davis School of Medicine. “It’s really a maldistribution problem.” Read more from Elizabeth Aguilera of CalMatters.

In Lawsuit, Generic Drug Group Says California's Ban On Pay-To-Delay Deals Would Hurt Competition: The pharmaceutical industry has contended the deals are not only legal, but actually allow lower-cost generic drugs to reach consumers faster than if patent litigation drags on for years. And this is the overriding point raised in the lawsuit filed by the Association for Accessible Medicines, which argued the new California law is “not just bad policy, (but) it is also unconstitutional.” But the Federal Trade Commission, which has gone to court several times to protest such agreements, has claimed the agreements cost U.S. consumers an estimated $3.5 billion annually. California was the first state in the nation to adopt a law that outlaws pay-to-delay deals. The move has particular significance for the pharmaceutical industry, not only because it is the first such law to ban these patent settlements, but also because California is generally seen as a bellwether state. Read more from Ed Silverman of Stat.

