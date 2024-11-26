Golden Gate Bridge Suicide Net Was A ‘Dramatic Improvement’ In Its First Year: The steel net has been a success, bridge administrators say — even if it doesn’t save everyone. As of Nov. 21, the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District reported eight suicides this year, significantly fewer than the average of 30 each year from 2012 through 2023. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

LA County Could Radically Reshape How Homeless Funds Are Spent: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a proposal to create a new department that would take over hundreds of millions of dollars of contracts currently overseen by the much-maligned Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and consolidate programs scattered among several county agencies. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

