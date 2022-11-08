Covered California Opens Up To More People: Hundreds of thousands of Californians previously shut out of Covered California — the state program that offers discounted health insurance — soon can participate because the eligibility requirements are changing. Read more from CalMatters.

Bonta Leads Push For OTC Birth Control Pills: About a week after the FDA postponed a meeting to discuss HRA Pharma's birth control pill for over-the-counter use, 21 attorneys general, led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, penned a letter urging the regulator to approve the option. "Access to OTC birth control is more important than ever," the letter said. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

