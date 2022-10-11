BSC Sues California Over Medi-Cal Changes: Blue Shield of California sued the state’s Department of Health Care Services over an alleged failure to produce documents about how it plans to contract with for-profit health insurers across the nation who want to participate in the state’s Medicaid program, Medi-Cal. Read more from Fierce Healthcare.

State Hasn’t Released Data On Heat-Wave Deaths: California endured its worst heat wave ever recorded in September. But for all the data on soaring temperatures, there was little information on the heat wave’s human toll, or how many people had been sickened or even killed. Some public health experts say the lack of timely information puts lives in jeopardy. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

