Blue Shield Of California Planning Layoffs In December: Blue Shield of California, a nonprofit health plan provider, is set to lay off 61 employees across the state, including in Oakland, just before the holiday season, according to regulatory filings. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

NBC News: Why Some Doctors See A Downside To Notifying Women About Dense Breasts Mammogram studies show that almost half of women over age 40 have dense breasts. Going forward, women with dense breasts will be encouraged to talk to their doctors and told that “other imaging tests in addition to a mammogram may help find cancers.” Some health advocates argue that the notifications have oversimplified a complex issue. They argue that without clear, evidence-based instructions, women could be left scared, confused and frustrated. (Szabo, 10/12)

The Washington Post: Nutrition Should Play Bigger Role In Medical Training, Panel Asserts A panel of experts identified 36 nutrition competencies for inclusion in undergraduate and graduate medical school and training in a new consensus statement in JAMA Network Open. The experts noted that diet is a strong behavioral influence on health risks and that “seven of the 10 leading causes of death in the US are directly affected by diet.” Yet, they wrote, nutrition is “limited or completely absent” from most medical education programs in the United States. (McMahan, 10/14)

Becker's Hospital Review: Stanford Hospital Nurses Approve Labor Deal With 18% Pay Boost Registered nurses at Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley in Pleasanton, Calif., part of Stanford Health Care, have approved a new labor contract. The agreement, approved Oct. 9, covers more than 550 nurses at the hospital, according to California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Under the deal, nurses will see wages increase by 18% over three years, a union spokesperson told Becker's. Other provisions include workplace violence protections and meal- and break-relief for all units for the entire shift. (Gooch, 10/14)

Times of San Diego: Dialysis Healthcare Workers Begin Six-Day Strike Across California, Including In San Diego Hundreds of healthcare workers are holding strikes beginning Monday to call attention to what they say are violations of their labor rights. The dialysis caregivers, who are represented by the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, say that their employers are violating frontline healthcare workers’ rights by retaliating against caregivers for bringing attention to poor working conditions, as well as engaging in union-busting activities. (Binkowski, 10/14)

Becker's Hospital Review: Kaiser To Lay Off More California Workers Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has shared plans to lay off 20 employees across multiple California locations, effective Dec. 6, according to multiple WARN notices obtained by Becker's. The layoffs primarily affected information technology and business function positions, and did not affect direct patient care. The health system will work with the employees to transition them to other Kaiser roles or provide them, where necessary, with severance packages, outplacement services and career support, a spokesperson for Kaiser said in an Oct. 14 statement shared with Becker's. (Ashley, 10/14)

VC Star: VA Town Hall Could Bring Questions On Long Wait Times At Ventura Clinic In late August, online records showed the clinic held the longest primary care wait times of any VA clinic in a 250-mile radius. As of Aug. 30, new patients waited an average of 100 days for appointments in calculations that vary day-to-day. (Kisken, 10/15)

Becker's Hospital Review: Kaweah Health Signs Medline As Prime Vendor Medline has signed a multi-year prime vendor distribution agreement with Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health, California's largest community healthcare organization which operates over 600 beds. Under the new agreement, Medline will be the exclusive provider of medical and surgical supplies for the health system, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the company. (Murphy, 10/14)

Becker's Hospital Review: California Hospital Notifies 108,149 Patients Of Data Breach Oceanside, Calif.-based Tri-City Medical Center is notifying 108,149 individuals that their protected health information may have been exposed in a 2023 data breach. According to a breach notification letter submitted to the Office of the Maine Attorney General on Oct. 11, Tri-City Medical Center detected unauthorized activity on its computer network on Nov. 9, 2023, prompting the hospital to take its systems offline. (Diaz, 10/14)

NBC News: Compounding Pharmacies Can Resume Making Tirzepatide As FDA Reconsiders Shortage The Food and Drug Administration said in a court filing late Friday that it would allow pharmacists to continue making compounded versions of tirzepatide — the active ingredient in Eli Lilly’s diabetes and weight loss drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound — while it reconsiders its decision to remove the drug from its nationwide shortage list. The surprise move is a major victory for compounding pharmacists and patients who were furious with the FDA after its announcement on Oct. 2 that the tirzepatide shortage was resolved. (Lovelace Jr., 10/14)

Modern Healthcare: Baxter Starts Importing IV Fluid To Stem Shortage While Baxter International cleans and restores a North Carolina medical supply plant that was damaged by Hurricane Helene, the Deerfield-based company is temporarily importing products from its manufacturing facilities in other countries to help stem hospital supply shortages. Baxter today provided more details on plans to import intravenous solution and dialysis products from sites in Canada, China, Ireland and the U.K., a move the U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorized Oct. 9. (Davis, 10/14)

San Diego Union-Tribune: 12-Year-Old Is First Kid In SD To Delay Type 1 Diabetes With New Drug Seventh-grader Mason Webb is the first young person in San Diego County to experience what’s possible. The 12-year-old from Pacific Beach found himself at Rady Children’s Hospital recently, receiving daily infusions for two weeks of Teplizumab, a new drug that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved in 2022 to delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes in children and adults. (Sisson, 10/14)

Bloomberg: CVS Exits Infusion Services, Closes Several Related Pharmacies CVS Health Corp. is exiting its core infusion services business and plans to close or sell 29 related regional pharmacies over the coming months, a company spokesperson confirmed Friday. The company stopped taking new patients seeking antibiotics, drugs supporting muscular health, and intravenous nutrition services on Oct. 8, the spokesperson said. Core infusion services provide patients with medications that are administered intravenously. (Rutherford, 10/11)

CNBC: Walgreens Says It Will Close 1,200 Stores By 2027, As Earnings Top Estimates Walgreens on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter sales and adjusted profit that beat Wall Street’s expectations, as the company slashes costs in an attempt to steer itself out of a rough spot. The retail drugstore chain also said it plans to close roughly 1,200 stores over the next three years, which includes 500 in fiscal 2025 alone. The company said those closures will be “immediately accretive” to its adjusted earnings and free cash flow. (Constantino, 10/15)

Voice of San Diego: A Death On The Streets In Chula Vista Highlights Key Obstacle To Helping Homeless For at least six years, Elizabeth Marie Torres used drugs and lived on the street. For just as long, she and her family tried to get help. In September, Torres died in a tent of an overdose. What went wrong? (Hinch, 10/14)

Times of San Diego: City To Use $4.4M In State Grants To Transition 131 Unhoused People Out Of Encampments The city of San Diego announced Monday it will allocate $4.4 million from the California Encampment Resolution Fund to help move at least 131 people experiencing homelessness into stable housing. The funds will be directed to the Supportive Services and Temporary Housing Financial Assistance Program through a contract with the nonprofit National Alliance on Mental Health San Diego. (Ireland, 10/15)

Fresno Bee: What's New Anti-Camping Law Impact On Fresno Homeless? Way More Arrests Than Treatment The number of homeless people in Fresno arrested since the city implemented its new anti-camping law was 10 times greater than those who took help, according to city figures. (Miller, 10/11)

The Washington Post: Sacklers Lay Out Strategy For Defending Opioid-Related Lawsuits The billionaire family that owns Purdue Pharma is signaling they intend to fight lawsuits against them by challenging the use of public nuisance laws, a legal strategy that has already led to billions of dollars in settlements between drug companies and communities ravaged by the opioid crisis. Attorneys for Sackler family members disclosed their lines of defense as part of a court filing Monday in the long-running bankruptcy saga of Purdue Pharma. Creditors are also seeking to recover billions of dollars they claim the Sacklers withdrew from the company in the years before the bankruptcy to evade future claims, an allegation the family denies. (Ovalle, 10/14)

NPR: New Rules Should Make Methadone Easier To Get, But Change Is Slow In Many Places It should be easier to get methadone today than it has been in decades. In April, 2024, the federal government relaxed some of the rules around the treatment for opioid addiction. But many patients are still not benefitting from those changes. Kellyann Kaiser, 30, is among those in recovery who had been waiting eagerly for greater access to methadone. She said she was addicted to opioids from the age of 13 into her late 20s. She tried several different addiction medications, including buprenorphine and naltrexone. (Brown, 10/12)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Everywhere They Go, People Ask For Narcan. But Overdoses Are Increasingly Hard To Stop Overdoses in San Diego County are both highly visible and deceptively hidden. Drug use in public, particularly among people living outside, is an obvious reminder of how the crisis intersects with homelessness. Downtown San Diego sometimes features people standing at seemingly impossible angles, knees bent and arms loose, in what one fire captain described as the “fentanyl fold.” Yet that’s only part of the picture. Last year, calls about more than 13,700 potential overdoses took the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department to almost every corner of the city. (Nelson, 10/13)

CNN: Use Of Opioid Overdose Antidote By Laypersons Rose 43% From 2020 To 2022, Study Finds After years of continuously rising opioid overdoses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that overdose deaths decreased 3% in 2023, the first annual decrease since 2018. A new study shows how the increased administration of naloxone by non-medical laypersons – or bystanders with little to no medical training – could be one factor contributing to this decline. (Tupper, 10/14)

Stateline: Overdose Deaths Are Down Nationally, But Up In Many Western States Despite an encouraging national dip in the past year, overdose deaths are still on the rise in many Western states as the epicenter of the nation’s continuing crisis shifts toward the Pacific Coast, where deadly fentanyl and also methamphetamine are finding more victims. Overdose deaths remain sharply higher since 2019. Many states are working on “harm reduction” strategies that stress cooperation with people who use drugs; in some cases, states are getting tougher on prosecutions, with murder charges for dealers. (Henderson, 10/14)

AP: Voters With Disabilities Are Feeling Ignored By Presidential Candidates The disabled voting bloc is growing as the U.S. population ages, but voters and advocates say the hurdles that make people feel excluded from the electoral process aren’t being addressed. That ranges from inaccessible campaign materials to former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris seldomly mentioning how issues like COVID-19 impact the disability community, as well as Trump making a statement at a rally last month that advocacy groups considered discriminatory. (Hunter and Alexander, 10/14)

The Washington Post: Health Issues Motivating Black Women Voters For Harris Vice President Kamala Harris, now on the presidential campaign trail, is making inroads with a key voting bloc: Black women, who are rallying behind her because of her work on issues such as preserving abortion access, curbing gun violence and reducing maternal deaths. (Armour and Beard, 10/14)

CalMatters: Democrats Count On Abortion In California Election A campaign spot flooding TV airwaves in the Sacramento region this election season warns that the incumbent Republican Assemblymember is “backed by anti-abortion extremists” who “know he’ll back their dangerous, anti-choice agenda.” Residents of the northern Los Angeles suburbs might find their YouTube videos begin with an ominous pre-roll ad declaring the GOP challenger to the local Assemblymember is “too dangerous for our community” because he “would ban abortion.” (Koseff, 10/15)

The Washington Post: JD Vance’s Mom Got Health Coverage Under Trump — By Using Obamacare Donald Trump’s running mate has hit on a new strategy to defend the GOP’s oft-criticized health-care record: talk about his own family’s experience. “Members of my family actually got private health insurance, at least, for the first time … under Donald Trump’s leadership,” Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) said at this month’s vice-presidential debate, repeating a line he has used on the stump. ... Vance was referring to his mother, who purchased private health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplace run by Ohio after she overcame substance-abuse challenges, became financially stable and subsequently made too much money to remain on Medicaid, a campaign spokesman told The Washington Post. (Diamond and Stanley-Becker, 10/12)

The Hill: Trump Says National Abortion Ban Is ‘Off The Table,’ But ‘We’ll See What Happens’ Former President Trump said Sunday that a national abortion ban is “off the table,” but he left the door open on the conversation by saying “we’ll see what happens.” “Let me just tell you, I think that it’s something that’s off the table now, because I did something that everybody has wanted to do, I was able to get it back to the states,” Trump said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” (Irwin, 10/14)

CBS News: More Than 230 Doctors And Health Care Providers Call On Trump To Release Medical Records More than 230 doctors, nurses and health care professionals, most of whom are backing Vice President Kamala Harris, are calling on former President Donald Trump to release his medical records, arguing that he should be transparent about his health "given his advancing age." "Trump is falling concerningly short of any standard of fitness for office and displaying alarming characteristics of declining acuity," the 238 signatories wrote in a letter dated Oct. 13 and first obtained by CBS News. "In the limited opportunities we can examine his behavior, he's providing a deeply concerning snapshot." (Navarro, 10/14)

Los Angeles Times: Doctor Deems Harris In 'Excellent Health.' Her Team Aims To Contrast With Trump Vice President Kamala Harris is in “excellent health” and “possesses the physical and mental resiliency” required to serve as president, her doctor said in a letter released Saturday that summarizes her medical history and status. Dr. Joshua Simmons, an Army colonel and physician to the vice president, wrote that Harris, 59, maintains a healthy, active lifestyle and that her most recent physical last April was “unremarkable.” (Superville, 10/12)

Attention, Medicare Advantage enrollees: It’s a good idea to review your plans during open enrollment, which begins Tuesday, so you don’t get caught by surprise next year. Although the swiftly growing market remains stable overall, insurers are making a flurry of changes that could leave some senior citizens hunting for new policies, paying more out of pocket or getting skimpier supplemental benefits. (Luhby, 10/14)

CNBC: Health-Care Costs Hit Post-Pandemic High. Open Enrollment Moves Can Help

About 165 million Americans get their health insurance through work, and yet most don’t spend much time considering what their employer is offering in the way of benefits and what it will cost. In fact, employees only spent about 45 minutes a year, on average, deciding which benefit options suit them best, a report from Aon found. Open enrollment season, which typically runs through early December, is an opportunity to take a closer look at what’s at stake. And, for starters, costs are going way up. (Dickler, 10/14)

CNBC: Medicare Open Enrollment Lets Retirees Shop For New Health-Care Coverage

However, just 30% of people on Medicare review their options every year, according to research from KFF, a provider of health policy research. “Every year, it makes sense to compare coverage options, because people’s needs change from one year to the next, and also plans make changes,” said Tricia Neuman, executive director for the program on Medicare policy at KFF. “Doing these comparisons can make a big difference in terms of coverage and costs,” she said. (Konish, 10/14)

Modern Healthcare: How The 2025 Medicare Advantage Ratings Might Affect Enrollment

The monetary consequences of sinking Medicare Advantage star ratings are real, and insurers have taken risky steps to steady their finances by tweaking plan design for next year that may or may not pay off. Yet market leaders UnitedHealthcare and Humana are likely to remain at the top of the heap. Competitors from national carriers such as CVS Health subsidiary Aetna and Elevance Health to regional insurers such as Highmark Health and Florida Blue will split the remainder. (Tepper, 10/14)

The Street: Medicare Costs For Retired Americans Soon To See Major Changes

But it's Medicare Part D — the cost of prescription medications — that will see premiums rise by significant amounts in eight states for 2025. (Quiggle, 10/14)

Fortune Well: Medicare Prescription Payment Plan: Who Should And Shouldn’t Sign Up

There’s one question people over 65 will need to answer for the first time during Medicare Open Enrollment (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7): Should I sign up for the optional, new, and little-known Medicare Prescription Payment Plan for 2025? Like so many things about Medicare, making the decision is not simple. (Eisenberg, 10/14)

Axios: Big Vials Of Alzheimer's Drug Could Cost Medicare $336M

Medicare could be throwing away as much as $336 million worth of a costly Alzheimer's drug each year because the size of vials is too big, UCLA researchers estimate. The findings, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, add to questions around the coverage of Leqembi, an infusable $26,500-a-year drug that's only available in single-use 500- and 200-milligram vials. (Goldman, 10/15)

AP: Expect Employers To Get More Picky About Who You See For Care

A health care spending surge looms in the new year, and Business Group on Health is helping employers understand it. The nonprofit found in a recent survey that large employers expect the cost to treat patients will jump nearly 8% next year before they make coverage changes to address it. That’s the highest growth rate in a decade. (Murphy, 10/14)

The Washington Post: Are High Deductible Health Insurance Plans A Good Deal For You?

One of the biggest shake-ups in recent years is the growth of high deductible plans, which offer lower monthly premiums but require consumers to pay most initial medical costs out of pocket before the plan’s coverage kicks in. While their cheaper premiums may look like a bargain, consumers risk paying much more if they have unexpected illnesses or failed to budget well for more routine care. Here’s what you need to know when it’s time to choose a health insurance plan. (Dooley Young, 10/14)