Insurance Crisis Could Cause ‘A Collapse Of The California Foster Family System’: The company that insures 90% of foster family agencies in California issued letters of non-renewals in August. Some agencies have closed and others are scrambling to find coverage to prevent up to 9,000 foster youth from being displaced. Read more from EdSource.

Carcinogens Found In Sebastopol Water Wells: Two cancer-causing components —arsenic and tetrachloroethylene, or PCE — have been found in Sebastopol’s aging water wells, raising red flags among city council leadership, especially as the city lacks funding to fix its infrastructure. Read more from The Press Democrat.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.