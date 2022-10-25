Voters To Decide On Higher Pay At Private Hospitals: Voters in the cities of Duarte and Inglewood will decide next month whether to boost the minimum wage to $25 an hour for a range of workers at privately owned hospitals and dialysis clinics. The wage measures have been championed by the health care workers union SEIU-UHW. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Cerebral Announces Layoffs: Walnut-based Telehealth startup Cerebral Inc. told staffers it is cutting jobs and restructuring its operations in moves that will affect about 20% of its employees, shrinking the company to match patient demand and lower growth targets. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

