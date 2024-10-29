No End In Sight For KP Worker Strike: The union representing some 2,400 striking Kaiser Permanente mental health workers said negotiations with the health care provider have broken down heading into a second week of picketing. Read more from LAist.

Redondo Beach Reduces Homelessness To ‘Functionally Zero’: After starting a homeless court and building up its shelter, housing, and outreach services, the South Bay city of Redondo Beach has reached the point where more people are getting shelter and housing than becoming homeless. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more on the homelessness crisis.

