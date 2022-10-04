S.F. Might Allow Hydromorphone For Opioid Treatment: San Francisco might study prescribing a little-known narcotic that’s not approved for treatment to people struggling with opioid addiction as part of its effort to stem the carnage from drug overdoses. Read more from The San Francisco Chronicle.

Hypothermia Deaths Rose Sharply Among L.A. Homeless: At least 14 unhoused people froze to death on the streets of Los Angeles in 2021, new county data reveals, marking a sharp increase in reports of hypothermia fatalities and a grim sign of how dire the region’s homelessness catastrophe has become. Read more from The Guardian.

