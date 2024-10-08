Should The Tijuana River Valley Be A Superfund Site?: The San Diego County Board of Supervisors today is expected to consider whether to petition the EPA to inspect the Tijuana River Valley and determine if it qualifies for federal assistance to clean it. “It’s not just sewage; it’s horrendous chemicals, too,” one witness says. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Water Utility Suffers Cyberattack: The largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States announced Monday that it was the victim of a cyberattack, prompting the firm to pause billing to customers. New Jersey-based American Water — which provides services to more than 14 million people in 14 states, including California — said it became aware of the unauthorized activity on Thursday and immediately shut down certain systems. Read more from AP. Scroll down for more environmental health news.

