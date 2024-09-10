Hospital To Close Indefinitely After Loss Of Medicare Certification: Stanislaus Surgical Hospital said Monday it will suspend operations indefinitely and lay off employees, due to a federal agency decision not to renew its provider agreement for serving Medicare and Medi-Cal patients. Read more from The Modesto Bee.

Dengue Case Confirmed In Los Angeles County: A rare case of dengue, a viral infection spread by mosquitoes, was confirmed in Baldwin Park on Monday, according to the LA County Department of Public Health. It’s the state’s third-ever confirmed case of locally transmitted dengue that is not related to travel. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.