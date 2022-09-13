LA Confirms First Death From MPX: A Los Angeles County resident has died from MPX — the nation’s first confirmed fatality linked to the disease, public health officials said Monday. Another death was reported in Texas in late August but officials haven't said whether it was caused by MPX. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and Bay Area News Group. Scroll down for more on MPX.

Many Burning Man Revelers Now Have Covid: There are no official numbers on how many festivalgoers have become infected, but many attendees have posted on Twitter and Reddit that they tested positive during the exodus, or a few days after getting home. Some left early after testing positive. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage.