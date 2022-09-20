Californians were far less likely to die from covid in the first seven months of 2022 than during the first two years of the pandemic. Still, the virus remained among the state’s leading causes of death in July, outpacing diabetes, accidental death, and a host of debilitating diseases. We break down who’s at risk. (Phillip Reese, 9/21 )

California’s Water Treatment Systems Are A Health Risk, Audit Says: Already battered by drought, dwindling supplies and climate change, California’s failing water treatment systems also suffer from problems that raise the specter of long-term health issues in residents, such as kidney issues and a higher risk of cancer, according to a state report. Read more from Capitol Weekly .

Coronavirus

The Mercury News: President Biden Said The Pandemic Is Over. What Do Medical Experts Say?

“The pandemic is over,” President Joe Biden has declared — stirring debate in a country where few pay much mind to COVID-19 anymore while the disease still kills hundreds of Americans a day. Though the president’s remarks Sunday on CBS’ 60 Minutes drew jabs from some quarters and puzzlement from others, they raise a question medical experts have struggled to answer clearly: When will we know the COVID-19 pandemic is over? In many ways, that depends how you define it. (Woolfolk, 9/19)

Politico: Fauci: “We Are Not Where We Need To Be If We Are Going To Quote ‘Live With The Virus’”

It is unlikely the U.S. will eradicate the coronavirus and a “suspicious” new variant, BA 2.75.2, is on the horizon, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said Monday during a fireside chat with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “We are not where we need to be if we are going to quote ‘live with the virus’ because we know we are not going to eradicate it,” Fauci said. “The next question we ask: ‘Are we going to be able to eliminate it from our country or from most of the world?’ and the answer is unlikely, because it is highly transmissible and the immunity that’s induced by vaccine or infection is also transient.” (Garrity, 9/19)

NBC News: Covid Will Be A Leading Cause Of Death Indefinitely In The U.S.

"It’s likely, when we think of the causes of death in our society, that Covid’s on the list probably forever,” said Dr. Bob Wachter, the chair of the University of California, San Francisco’s department of medicine. "Whether we call it a pandemic or not, it’s still an important threat to people," he added. (Bendix and Pettypiece, 9/20)