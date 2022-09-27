S.F.’s Wastewater Tells Different Story About Covid, Wachter Warns: While the official number of daily covid-19 cases reported by San Francisco’s health department continues to fall, the virus levels in the city’s wastewater samples appear to have stopped declining, said Dr. Bob Wachter, UCSF’s chief of medicine, on Twitter. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Bonta Scolds Temecula Over Possible Abortion Ban: California Attorney General Rob Bonta has weighed in on a Temecula City Council member’s request that the city consider a ban on abortions, warning that local laws “may not conflict with state laws” and that his office could take legal action against the city. Read more from East Bay Times. Keep scrolling for more news on abortion.

