California May Be First State To Rank Heat Emergencies: Gov. Gavin Newsom has a bill on his desk that would require the state to start ranking the severity of extreme heat events. AB2238 would require a new ranking system no later than Jan. 1, 2025. Supporters say the harm caused by heat waves is exacerbated by the lack of a clear communication tool to warn the public about dangerously high temperatures. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more news on California's heat wave.

Another Mask Mandate — But This Time, For Flu: UC Berkeley will again require students and employees who choose not to get vaccinated against influenza to mask up indoors during the upcoming flu season, a rule that has been in place since 2020 but led to outcry last week from critics of vaccines, masks, and mandates relating to either. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

