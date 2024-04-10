HHS Chief Becerra Might Run For California Governor: Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the former attorney general of California, is considering leaving the Biden administration to mount a run for governor in 2026, people briefed on his deliberations told POLITICO. Read more from Politico.

State Failed To Track Billions In Homelessness Funds: California has failed to adequately monitor the outcomes of its vast spending on homelessness programs, according to a state audit released Tuesday, raising questions about whether the billions spent to thwart the crisis have been worth it as the number of people living unsheltered has soared. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune. Scroll down for more on homelessness.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.