Newsom Lays Out Plan To Re-Open California That Relies Heavily On Widespread Testing, Increasing Surge Capacity: Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will not lift his shelter-in-place order until adequate suppression and mitigation measures are in place to prevent future flare-ups. That means tracking down the sick and isolating clusters of new infections, arming hospitals with adequate equipment and setting new guidelines for schools and businesses to reopen.

In addition to developing widespread testing ability, along with building up a public health system that can contain new cases, Newsom’s criteria for restarting public life include:

-- The ability for the state to care for older and medically vulnerable Californians as they continue to isolate at home.

-- The capacity for hospitals to handle a potential surge in patients.

-- The identification of promising treatments.

-- The development of guidelines for businesses and schools to allow physical distancing.

-- The creation of a data-tracking system that provides an early warning if the state needs to reinstate a stay-at-home order.

Newsom did not provide a specific timeline for modifying the state's stay-at-home order, saying the decision is "predicated on our ability to answer all of those questions in an affirmative manner." Read more from Alexei Koseff and Erin Allday of the San Francisco Chronicle; Ben Christopher and Rachel Becker of CalMatters; and Taryn Luna of the Los Angeles Times.

Almost 60,000 Californians Have Signed Up For Coverage During State’s Special Enrollment Session: Starting March 20, Covered California opened up the exchange to any eligible uninsured individuals who want health coverage amid the public health emergency. The enrollment period ends June 30. "We are living in unprecedented times, and California is doing everything it can to make sure people have access to care during this public health emergency," Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee said. "Having more people insured and protected is the right thing for California's families and helps keep everyone better off as those with insurance don't delay getting needed care." Read more from Shelby Livingston of Modern Healthcare.

