“Lost on the Frontline” is a collaboration between The Guardian and Kaiser Health News that aims to document the lives of health care workers in the U.S. who die from COVID-19, and to understand why so many are falling victim to the pandemic. (Melissa Bailey and Alastair Gee, The Guardian and Christina Jewett and Danielle Renwick, The Guardian and Sarah Varney, 4/15)
A Desperate Scramble As COVID-19 Families Vie For Access To Plasma Therapy
As efforts ramp up to collect blood plasma from the first survivors of COVID-19, families of critically ill patients are jockeying to obtain the still-unproven antibody treatment. (JoNel Aleccia, 4/15)
Newsom Lays Out Plan To Re-Open California That Relies Heavily On Widespread Testing, Increasing Surge Capacity: Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will not lift his shelter-in-place order until adequate suppression and mitigation measures are in place to prevent future flare-ups. That means tracking down the sick and isolating clusters of new infections, arming hospitals with adequate equipment and setting new guidelines for schools and businesses to reopen.
In addition to developing widespread testing ability, along with building up a public health system that can contain new cases, Newsom’s criteria for restarting public life include:
-- The ability for the state to care for older and medically vulnerable Californians as they continue to isolate at home.
-- The capacity for hospitals to handle a potential surge in patients.
-- The identification of promising treatments.
-- The development of guidelines for businesses and schools to allow physical distancing.
-- The creation of a data-tracking system that provides an early warning if the state needs to reinstate a stay-at-home order.
Newsom did not provide a specific timeline for modifying the state’s stay-at-home order, saying the decision is “predicated on our ability to answer all of those questions in an affirmative manner.” Newsom did not provide a specific timeline for modifying the state’s stay-at-home order, saying the decision is “predicated on our ability to answer all of those questions in an affirmative manner.” Read more from Alexei Koseff and Erin Allday of the San Francisco Chronicle; Ben Christopher and Rachel Becker of CalMatters; and Taryn Luna of the Los Angeles Times.
In related news:
San Francisco Chronicle: California Schools Will Return After Coronavirus Shutdowns, But Things May Look Much Different
Los Angeles Times: Reopening The Economy Requires Testing, And The U.S. Still Isn’t Close
Almost 60,000 Californians Have Signed Up For Coverage During State’s Special Enrollment Session: Starting March 20, Covered California opened up the exchange to any eligible uninsured individuals who want health coverage amid the public health emergency. The enrollment period ends June 30. "We are living in unprecedented times, and California is doing everything it can to make sure people have access to care during this public health emergency," Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee said. "Having more people insured and protected is the right thing for California's families and helps keep everyone better off as those with insurance don't delay getting needed care." Read more from Shelby Livingston of Modern Healthcare.
Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.
Sacramento Bee:
How California Might Look With Eased Coronavirus Restrictions
Restaurants could take your temperature at the door. Children might eat lunch in classrooms instead of cafeterias. Mass gatherings will still be off the table. We still don’t know when California officials will lift stay-at-home orders. But when they do, it’s clear life will look very different than it did before the coronavirus as the state gradually eases measures designed to slow the virus’ spread. (Bollag, Morrar and Egel, 4/15)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. County Reports 40 New Coronavirus Deaths
Los Angeles County health officials Tuesday confirmed 40 more deaths linked to the coronavirus, the highest number reported in a single day. The county’s death toll now stands at 360, Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer said, noting that the mortality rate has increased to 3.6%. Ferrer confirmed 670 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to more than 10,000. Officials have previously said the case count includes people who have recovered, but there is no way to track those numbers. (Shalby, Luna, Lin, Tchekmedyian and Cosgrove, 4/14)
Los Angeles Times:
All L.A. Residents With Symptoms Can Now Get Same-Day Or Next-Day Coronavirus Tests
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that, thanks to increased testing capacity, anyone with coronavirus symptoms can now book a same or next-day appointment. “Great news for anybody who’s feeling under the weather and has the symptoms,” he said at a news briefing. (Cosgrove and Shalby, 4/14)
Los Angeles Times:
Government Is Being Selective About Coronavirus Information
It is a tragedy unfolding in real time. At a skilled nursing facility in the Tulare County town of Visalia, 71 residents and 41 staffers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Six residents at the 176-bed Redwood Springs Healthcare Center are dead and eight are in acute care, according to Anita Hubbard, the center’s administrator. But without Hubbard’s details, little would be known about one of California’s worst outbreaks of the deadly virus in a senior facility. (Chabria, Dolan, Poston and Hamilton, 4/15)
Sacramento Bee:
CA Seeing Fewer Coronavirus Hospital Patients Than Expected
Has California turned the corner in its fight to slow the coronavirus? No public health official is talking quite that boldly. But Gov. Gavin Newsom’s health agency provided The Bee with perhaps the most telling numbers yet that the state is staving off the surge of serious cases that overwhelmed hospitals in New York, China, Italy and Spain. (Bizjak, Yoon-Hendricks and Bollag, 4/14)
Bay Area News Group:
Coronavirus: Bay Area Counties Delay COVID-19 Updates
Several Bay Area counties delayed their daily coronavirus updates Tuesday due to “system issues” with CalREDIE, California’s Reportable Disease Information Exchange. Santa Clara County provided notice in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after a scheduled time its public health department typically updates its coronavirus dashboards. The dashboards are expected to be updated as soon as possible, but the tweet said updated case counts and lab testing numbers are “not available today.” (Crowley, 4/14)
Sacramento Bee:
Coronavirus CA: Sacramento County Launches COVID-19 Dashboard
Sacramento County has established a COVID-19 dashboard, providing more detailed breakdowns and infographics showing the area’s confirmed coronavirus cases and fatalities. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the county had reported 816 lab-confirmed cases of the virus and 28 fatalities. The increase of 77 new cases over the previous day appears to be the largest one-day jump recorded so far. (McGough, 4/14)
Sacramento Bee:
Coronavirus Recession To Consume California Budget Reserves
California lawmakers are cautiously optimistic they can avoid slashing tens of billions of dollars in spending from government services this year despite the economic hit of the coronavirus outbreak, but a prolonged recession could consume the state’s historic reserves and force deep cuts to programs. The state’s economy has slowed to a near standstill since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an indefinite stay-at-home order on March 19, ending nearly overnight the expansion California had enjoyed over the the last decade. (Wiley and Ashton, 4/15)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Decades Before Coronavirus, A San Franciso AIDS Conference Changed Dr. Fauci’s Life
Long before hashtags and coronavirus, back in the decade when Donald Trump owned a USFL football team, Dr. Anthony Fauci was learning his first lessons in threading political needles. On one side, he would cautiously correct misinformation caused by a 1980s presidential administration that appeared to be bungling a national medical crisis. On the other, hard-line activists called him a Nazi and a murderer at growing protests. (Hartlaub, 4/14)
San Francisco Chronicle:
S.F. Must Lease 8,250 Hotel Rooms For Homeless, Frontline Workers Under Emergency Ordinance
San Francisco must procure more than 8,000 hotel rooms for the city’s homeless and frontline workers under an emergency ordinance passed by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The ordinance, which passed unanimously, requires the city to lease 8,250 rooms in hotels and motels by April 26. That is 1,250 more rooms than Mayor London Breed’s staff is currently working to lease. (Thadani, 4/14)
Sacramento Bee:
Volunteer Med Students Help Sacramento Homeless In COVID-19
In mid-March, as Gov. Gavin Newsom was ordering Californians to stay home to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Kim Lau was thinking about the thousands of Sacramentans who don’t have a home. Were they getting services they needed to become educated about the virus and take precautions against it? The 26-year-old first year medical student at California Northstate University reached out to Crystal Sanchez, an activist with the Sacramento Homeless Union. (Clift, 4/15)
The Associated Press:
Coronavirus: 7 Infected On Navy Hospital Ship Mercy In L.A. Port
The Navy has removed 116 medical staff members from its hospital ship docked off Los Angeles after seven of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said Tuesday. The personnel from the medical ship Mercy were taken to a nearby base and remain under quarantine. None so far has needed hospitalization, said Lt. Rochelle Rieger of the 3rd Fleet. (4/14)
Los Angeles Times:
Coronavirus: Healthcare Workers Have To Reuse Masks
The nurse keeps her mask in a Tupperware container. In an unwelcome daily ritual, she dips her face in the plastic tub to put on and take off her N95 respirator, careful not to touch the front in case it is contaminated with the coronavirus. “If you had told me I would be reusing N95 masks before the coronavirus, I would’ve laughed and not believed you,” said Jill Tobin, an emergency room nurse in the Bay Area. “The methods we’re using are not scientific.” (Karlamangla, Chabria and Baumgaertner, 4/14)
Fresno Bee:
Kaiser Nurses Protest Lack Of Masks Amid COVID-19
Nurses at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center said they are being forced to deal with the new coronavirus pandemic without the proper equipment or procedures to protect themselves and vulnerable patients. Nurses with the California Nurses Association union protested outside the north Fresno hospital on Tuesday with their faces covered, holding signs that said “Protect nurses, patients, public health.” (Miller, 4/14)
Bay Area News Group:
COVID-19: Death Toll Rises At Alameda County Nursing Homes
The death toll at a Hayward nursing home with a large coronavirus outbreak increased to 11 Tuesday with the death of a community leader there, and another Alameda County facility recorded its first death, health officials announced. The death at East Bay Post Acute Care in Castro Valley, where 45 patients and staff are stricken with the virus, was its first. At Hayward’s Gateway Rehabilitation and Care Center, Chabot-Las Positas Community College District Trustee Marshall Mitzman, 73, died. (Peele and Sciacca, 4/14)
Southern California News Group:
20-Year-Old Worker At California Nursing Home With Outbreak Dies From Coronavirus
A 20-year Corona woman who worked as a nurse assistant at a skilled nursing facility in Riverside that was the site of a coronavirus outbreak has died after contracting COVID-19, a family member said Monday, April 13. Valeria Viveros died Friday, April 10, at Corona Regional Medical Center, where she was in the intensive care unit, her aunt, Rafaela Pinto Urrea, wrote on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. (Downey, 4/14)
Los Angeles Times:
How UV Light May Protect Us From The Coronavirus
The stealthy new coronavirus has turned face masks into ubiquitous accessories, and that means millions of Americans are looking for ways to keep them clean. Can ultraviolet light do the job? Ideally, single-use face masks should be worn once and then thrown away, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s certainly true of the top-of-the-line N95 masks used by healthcare workers that are designed to filter out 95% of tiny particles when properly fitted to a wearer’s face. (Khan, 4/14)
CalMatters:
Undocumented Workers Face Obstacles Qualifying For Benefits During The Pandemic
Undocumented workers who lost their job because they are sick or quarantined don’t qualify for unemployment. But they can apply for state disability insurance, paid family leave and workers compensation. (Garcia and Hellerstein, 4/14)
Fresno Bee:
COVID-19 Pandemic Leaves Immigrant Women In Abusive Relations
As a community advocate who supports some of the most vulnerable yet hardest-working people in my Central Valley region, I’m finding an almost brutal irony in the use of the term “shelter in place” as a safety strategy for preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Sheltering in place and social distancing are protective factors for many of us. But for vulnerable immigrant women, it’s exacerbating their insecurity and severing lifelines to help. (Islas, 4/14)
Fresno Bee:
California DMV Fresno Office Worker Positive For Coronavirus
An employee at the Fresno DMV office on Olive Avenue tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a memo sent to office workers. In the email message to its Fresno DMV employees, the California Department of Motor Vehicles stated that the infected employee received results on Sunday that confirmed he/she had COVID-19, the coronavirus. (Anteola, 4/14)
Fresno Bee:
Two More Coronavirus-Related Deaths In Fresno County
Two more people have died from the coronavirus in Fresno County, according to the latest COVID-19 figures provided Tuesday by the Department of Health. Fresno County now has had seven coronavirus-related deaths since the first positive test for COVID-19 was reported on March 7. All of the COVID-19 related deaths have occurred since April 3. (Anteola, 4/14)
Sacramento Bee:
Coronavirus Could Stop Sacramento Festivals, Outdoor Events
Listening to California Gov. Gavin Newsom speak on Tuesday, what became clear is we probably won’t see any more mass gatherings in California for this calendar year. “The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine,” Newsom said. “So large-scale events that bring in hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers altogether across every conceivable difference, health and otherwise, is not in the cards based upon our current guidelines and current expectations." (Breton, 4/15)