Fresno County Sees Large Spike In Domestic Violence Calls: Between 2019 and 2023, domestic violence calls to law enforcement more than doubled in Fresno County from roughly 6,500 to more than 13,300, according to data provided to the state Department of Justice by local police and sheriff’s departments across California. Read more from The Intersection.

San Francisco Families With Kids ‘Living In Daily Fear’ Over Shelter Policy: A San Francisco supervisor is pushing back on the city’s new policy that limits family shelter stays to 90 days by introducing legislation that would extend the limit to a year. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

