California Ban Against Homeless Encampments Is Defeated Again: For the second year in a row, Democrats have voted down a bill that sought to ban homeless encampments near schools, transit stops and other areas throughout California. It also would have banned camping on public sidewalks if beds were available in shelters. Read more from CalMatters and The Sacramento Bee.

LA Officials Altered Records In Homeless Camp Cleanup, Judge Says: A federal judge said Los Angeles city officials doctored evidence to support the city’s defense against allegations that it illegally seized and destroyed homeless people’s property. For example, in some records, the word “bulky items” was replaced by “health hazards” or “contaminated.” Read more from the Los Angeles Times and LAist. Keep scrolling for more news about the homelessness crisis.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.