EPA Demands That Mexico Fix Sewage Crisis: EPA administrator Lee Zeldin vowed Tuesday in San Diego to pressure Mexico to stop the decades-long Tijuana River sewage crisis. “Mexico needs to fulfill its part in cleaning up the contamination that they caused,” he said. “They cannot view this as a U.S. problem just because their contamination reached U.S. soil.” Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune and Times of San Diego.

In related news about the environment —

LA Still Has The Worst Smog In The US: Despite decades of progress in reducing air pollution, Los Angeles is still the nation’s smoggiest city, according to a report released Wednesday by the American Lung Association. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more news about air pollution.

