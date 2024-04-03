CARE Court Off To Slow Start: When California’s new program to get people with severe psychotic disorders into treatment was proposed, San Francisco officials estimated 1,000 to 2,000 people in the city would be eligible. But six months in, San Francisco’s CARE Court program has received only 22 referrals, nearly half of which have already been dismissed, according to the organizations representing participants. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

STD Billboard Creating Coachella Controversy: A billboard near the Coachella festival advertising free sexually transmitted disease testing should be removed, concert organizers said — but the group behind it says the message is staying put. “Catch more than vibes?” the billboard reads. Read more from the Orange County Register.

