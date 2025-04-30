LA County Worker Strike Disrupts Health Care, More: Nonurgent health clinics were closed Tuesday — and expected to remain closed today — as a sea of SEIU Local 721 workers descended on downtown L.A. over a contract dispute. Union members decried the industry's reliance on high-paid contractors. “How would you feel if someone comes into your hospital for three weeks and makes four times your salary and leaves you,” one person said. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Mental Health Care Lacking At California Immigrant Detention Centers, Report Finds: A report from the California Department of Justice finds that immigration detention facilities across the state continue to fall short in providing basic mental health care, including gaps in suicide prevention and treatment. Read more from CalMatters and the San Diego Union-Tribune. Scroll down for more immigration news.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.