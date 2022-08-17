State's Covid Fines Overturned For San Jose Church: In a victory for a San Jose church that ignored covid health orders at the height of the pandemic, Calvary Chapel no longer has to pay $217,500 in contempt of court fines after successfully appealing the charges. The ruling issued Monday by the Sixth District Court of Appeal found orders by a Santa Clara County Superior Court to prohibit Calvary Chapel from holding indoor services unconstitutional, citing recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions. Read more from the Bay Area News Group, AP, and San Francisco Chronicle. Scroll down for more covid news.

Unusual California Monkeypox Case Reported: A man who recently sought care for monkeypox at Stanford did not report sexual contact or lesions — a case that highlights the need to better understand how the virus may be spreading beyond sexual networks. The man’s case was documented in a research letter published Tuesday by Stanford researchers in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Scroll down for more monkeypox news.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.